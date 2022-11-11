Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony
Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
University of Arkansas
U of A Scholars at Risk Committee to Host Saladdin Ahmed as 2022 Guest Lecturer
The U of A Scholars at Risk committee is pleased to announce the 2022 Scholars at Risk Endowed Lecture, "Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism: Marginalized Voices and Dissent," by Saladdin Ahmed, a visiting assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Union College in Schenectady, New York, and the author of Revolutionary Hope After Nihilism (2022).
University of Arkansas
Industrial Engineering Faculty and Students Recognized at International Conference
The Department of Industrial Engineering was well represented at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. INFORMS meetings and conferences provide the ultimate learning and networking events for operations research and analytics professionals and students — opportunities to exchange information, ideas and perspectives with colleagues from around the world.
University of Arkansas
Cordes TFSC Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Event Held Recently
In October, the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center provided two lunch-and-learn opportunities for over 70 faculty members that are classified as non-tenure track. These faculty normally have a teaching focused mission. Jacquelyn Mosley, professor in the Human Development and Family Science Program, was assisted by Carole Shook, teaching assistant...
University of Arkansas
Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation
Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
University of Arkansas
Master of Science in Operations Management Faculty to Release Podcast on Entrepreneurship
Have you ever considered starting your own business? Join father and son podcasters Rich and Garrett Ham at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the new podcast series, Learn It. Use It., to hear discussions about the latest trends, topics and challenges in the operations management and engineering management fields.
University of Arkansas
Campus Leaders Celebrate Faculty Earning 'Inclusive and Supportive Learning' Credential
Leaders from across campus recently celebrated multiple U of A faculty members for completing the Association of Colleges and University Educator's (ACUE) micro-credential "Creating an Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment" this fall. Faculty from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering and the Sam M. Walton...
University of Arkansas
Conference Focuses on Harnessing Analytical Instruments to Improve Food Flavor, Quality
Instrumental analysis is an essential tool for quality control and research and development in food and beverage applications, said Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor in food chemistry with the U of A System. Speakers representing academic research and industry will present a variety of topics on the introduction and application of...
University of Arkansas
MCAT Coaching and Tutoring Program Now Accepting Participants
Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center, the Medical Humanities Program and the Honors College to provide an MCAT coaching program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2023 and will include two to three full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.
University of Arkansas
Discussion of Muhammad: Successor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham
The Muslim Students Association invites all students at the U of A to attend our event discussing Islam in relation to its Abrahamic peers. This event, "Muhammad: Sucessor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham," will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Hillside Auditorium room 206, and will be followed by free dinner from Tangiers.
