Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
Violent crash destroys car and tree in Seal Beach, 2 hospitalized
Two people were injured after a large SUV struck a tree in Seal Beach early Sunday morning, smashing the car to pieces and downing the tree that was hit. The crash, which occurred at about 4 a.m., sent a great deal of debris into the roadway near Seal Beach Boulevard and East Pacific Coast Highway, […]
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily
A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Ice at Santa Monica Gets a New Opening Date, Brrr
Weather, it may be said with cool confidence, plays a central role in creating icy expanses, the sort of wintry destinations that call to those who love to skate on a cold and crisp surface. But sometimes meteorological events, in their more extreme forms, can prevent ice skaters from connecting...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment
One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream
Ten people were swept away in a current near Los Angeles, including one who died and four others who are still missing
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
