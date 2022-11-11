ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
ONTARIO, CA
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
Ice at Santa Monica Gets a New Opening Date, Brrr

Weather, it may be said with cool confidence, plays a central role in creating icy expanses, the sort of wintry destinations that call to those who love to skate on a cold and crisp surface. But sometimes meteorological events, in their more extreme forms, can prevent ice skaters from connecting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
1 person dead, 4 missing after fast-moving water sweeps through California homeless encampment

One person is dead and four are missing after fast-moving waters from heavy rain hit a homeless encampment in Southern California on Tuesday, officials said. Officials rescued another four people who had been swept away in Ontario and another person managed to pull themselves out of the water, Dan Bell, director of communications for the city, said. All of those people have been medically cleared, Bell added.
ONTARIO, CA
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
ONTARIO, CA

