Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Female veterans tell their stories at Lincoln Veterans Parade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on honoring women veterans. There are over 2 million women veterans in the United States, and 12,000 of them are in Nebraska. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in downtown Lincoln to honor and thank those who have served.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness

People's City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday. PCM's Help Center will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need on Thursday, November 17th.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD Officers speak out on survey

Meet Harriet! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. People's City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Living the life of a monk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
SCHUYLER, NE
1011now.com

A place of peace near Schuyler

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The St. Benedict Center is a retreat facility near Schuyler where you can stay overnight, or just come for a visit to see the unique exhibits. St. Benedict Center is a ministry of the Catholic Missionary Benedictine community of Christ the King Priory. At the center, you can walk side by side with monks who reside there. The facility also welcomes both overnight and day only accommodations for everything from business meetings to someone looking to simply find time alone.
SCHUYLER, NE
1011now.com

Brick Days brings Lego enthusiasts to Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

P!NK announces summer 2023 tour with stop in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - P!NK is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Omaha in 2023. The pop icon will perform with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov....
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
GREENWOOD, NE
1011now.com

Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for a house for near 40th and A Streets early Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist said crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m. Crist said that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
OMAHA, NE

