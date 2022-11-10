Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Female veterans tell their stories at Lincoln Veterans Parade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on honoring women veterans. There are over 2 million women veterans in the United States, and 12,000 of them are in Nebraska. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in downtown Lincoln to honor and thank those who have served.
1011now.com
People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday
Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue. The cost of those portraits benefits the Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue based in Lincoln. They are a foster-based rescue that helps put animals in humane societies into foster homes to adjust them to life with a family.
1011now.com
Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness
People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday. PCM’s Help Center will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need on Thursday, November 17th. Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue. Updated: 5 hours ago.
1011now.com
LPD Officers speak out on survey
Meet Harriet! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday. Updated: 16 hours ago. PCM’s Help Center will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need on Thursday,...
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
1011now.com
A place of peace near Schuyler
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The St. Benedict Center is a retreat facility near Schuyler where you can stay overnight, or just come for a visit to see the unique exhibits. St. Benedict Center is a ministry of the Catholic Missionary Benedictine community of Christ the King Priory. At the center, you can walk side by side with monks who reside there. The facility also welcomes both overnight and day only accommodations for everything from business meetings to someone looking to simply find time alone.
1011now.com
Brick Days brings Lego enthusiasts to Lincoln
People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday. PCM’s Help Center will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need on Thursday, November 17th. Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue. Updated: 5 hours ago.
1011now.com
Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.
1011now.com
P!NK announces summer 2023 tour with stop in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - P!NK is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Omaha in 2023. The pop icon will perform with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov....
1011now.com
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
1011now.com
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
1011now.com
Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pet owners helped out with a good cause Sunday afternoon. Fur the Love of Christmas Event was put on by Cherished Images by Beverly. They took portraits of pets dressed up in holiday costumes, from reindeer to Santa or elves. The cost of those portraits benefits the...
1011now.com
Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
1011now.com
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for a house for near 40th and A Streets early Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist said crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m. Crist said that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
1011now.com
Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
1011now.com
Teenager arrested after attempting to sneak backstage at Pinnacle Bank Arena concert
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to Pinnacle Bank Arena on a report of an attempted assault on an officer Saturday at 9:52 p.m. According to LPD, officers working the concert detail for Rod Wave-Beautiful Mind were initially contact by security staff regarding an 18-year-old making multiple attempts to sneak backstage.
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
1011now.com
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
Comments / 0