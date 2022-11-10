LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for a house for near 40th and A Streets early Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist said crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m. Crist said that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO