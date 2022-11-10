Read full article on original website
Related
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
Inside the Hell of Purchasing Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets: Crashes, Queues and Crying
Trying to see Taylor Swift live? You’re on your own, kid. Tickets for the pop star’s highly-anticipated “Eras Tour” became available for presale on Tuesday morning to lucky Swifties selected as “verified fans” by Ticketmaster. However, for many, today wasn’t a fairytale. I started my ticket-buying journey at 8 a.m. PT, an hour before my purchasing window for the Glendale, Ariz. shows. While Ticketmaster issued the codes, both Glendale and the Arlington, Texas concert presales were executed through SeatGeek. The previous night, my friends and I negotiated our budget ceiling. It was reported that non-VIP tickets would max out at $449, but I’ve...
LaTocha Scott’s Soul Train Awards Gown Sets Off Drama With Xscape
The ladies of Xscape took to the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet, but. Latocha Scott didn't get the dress memo.
Comments / 0