Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Weidner scores 20, No. 22 Husker women top Houston Christian
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Allison Weidner scored 20 points and No. 22 Nebraska cruised to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian. The Cornhuskers (2-0) steadily pulled away, leading 35-18 at the half as three players had six points and two more had five. Weidner had 14 points in the second half when Nebraska shot 52%.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to...
News Channel Nebraska
Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two seasons at Barton County...
News Channel Nebraska
Maud Brinkman
Maud E. Brinkman, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Sterling, died Friday evening, November 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on March 14, 1926 at Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1944. On July 25, 1948 she married Wilmer G. Brinkman at the United Methodist Church in Tecumseh. They lived and farmed near Sterling and she filled all aspects of being a good farm wife. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling, was very active in the church’s women’s organizations, and helped teach Jr. Lutherans. Maud was a member and past-president of the Johnson County Rural Youth and later was a member of the Fairview Homemaker Extension Club. When her sons were in school, she was involved with the Sterling Band Mothers. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and wintering in Texas, but her greatest joy was cooking family dinners and having everybody around one table and under one roof.
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, seven injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha resulted in seven people injured and one dead early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 33rd St. and Ames Ave. around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers said they found two victims at the scene...
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
News Channel Nebraska
The value and honor of serving....Veterans Day Observance at BHS
BEATRICE – A retired Army Colonel who later went into teaching at Columbus High School…recalls the day he told his parents he was entering the military. Gerald Meyer says anger was the reaction. But he told a Veterans Day audience at Beatrice High School Friday, it turned out...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln residents honor veterans during walk of recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition. It’s about a three-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden. Participants said its a simple way to remind people of the men and women who fought for our country.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: 'No indication' shooting that killed one and injured seven was random
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha resulted in seven people injured and one dead early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 33rd St. and Ames Ave. around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers said they found two victims at the scene...
News Channel Nebraska
FCSO reports warrant arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports warrant arrests over the weekend. A sheriff’s office press release says Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Mo., was arrested on multiple warrants out of Kansas. Deputies made contact with Craft after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Hamburg.
News Channel Nebraska
Middle school hosts veterans breakfast
NEBRASKA CITY – Veterans Day activities started in Nebraska City at sunrise with the veterans breakfast hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School. Students: “It’s an appreciation for all the veterans that have served.”. Due to staffing shortages, the school district canceled classes today, but Middle School...
News Channel Nebraska
LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full battling a two-alarm house fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m., east of 40th & A Streets. Crist says that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD officer criminally cited, will face internal affairs review next week
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha Police officer has been criminally cited for an incident earlier this week. According to OPD, after the department consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, Officer William Klees was cited for criminal mischief. Klees will be interviewed by the department's internal affairs unit on Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County takes part in nationwide 'Operation Green Light' to honor veterans
FAIRBURY, NE — Jefferson County is honoring its veterans by taking part in the nationwide Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is put on by the National Association of Counties and National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The mission is to make sure veterans are seen, appreciated and supported.
