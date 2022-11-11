Read full article on original website
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Scenes from Henry County football teams in the first round of the state high school playoffs. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Henry County football in the first round of the state high school playoffs.
Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber, 1990 College World Series champ, dies at 74
Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32 victories per season...
Miami takes advantage of turnovers to beat Georgia Tech
True freshman Jacurri Brown threw three touchdown passes in his first career start, and safety Kamren Kinchens intercepted three passes, leading the Miami Hurricanes to a 35-14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC game in Atlanta Saturday. Miami (5-5, 3-3) intercepted four passes, including one that...
People Are Least Crazy and Live Longest in This State
Ah, that elusive thing called happiness. Where can we get it?.
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
Georgia candidate makes history as first known Muslim and Palestinian woman elected to state House
Ruwa Romman remembers the sadness she felt as an 8-year-old girl sitting in the back of a school bus watching classmates point to her house and erupt in vicious laughter. "There's the bomb lab," they jeered in yet another attempt to brand her family as terrorists.
'Chicago PD' Actress Stuns in Gown and Sneakers in Relatable New Instagram Photo
Tracy Spiridakos is a modern-day Cinderella.
