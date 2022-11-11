ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Dave Bautista lets Netflix know he's still game to star in Gears of War movie

By Stephen Lambrechts
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4Maf_0j6tlFNy00

Actor Dave Bautista has been vocal about his interest in the Gears of War franchise in the past, having previously admitted to derailing a meeting about a role in the Fast and Furious franchise to state that he'd much rather make a Gears movie .

With Netflix having announced its intention to make both a Gears of War animated series and movie just a couple of days ago, the actor knows he may finally get his chance, and has taken to Twitter to declare that he's still very interested.

Tagging both Netflix and Gears of War's official Twitter accounts in his post, Bautista uploaded a video of the time he appeared in full COG Soldier attire to promote his inclusion in Gears 5 as a playable character.

Accompanying the video is a caption which simply states "I can't make this any easier," along with #marcusfenix and #GearsofWar hashtags for good measure.

See more

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has long been the fan favorite pick to play Marcus Fenix in a live-action adaptation of the popular video game series, and is even the top choice of series creator Cliff Bleszinski, who also calls for a Latino actor to play Fenix's brother-in-arms, Dom.

See more

So will Bautista get his shot at playing Marcus Fenix once and for all? It really does seem likely at this stage.

Given his established working relationship with Netflix, having starred in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bautista's involvement feels like a no-brainer.

That said, we don't know when Netflix plans to make its Gears of War film, which leaves room for possible scheduling conflicts.

Hopefully, Netflix will do what's right and cast Bautista in the role immediately, because we can't think of anyone who would be a better fit. Oh, and let's get Terry Crews on board as Augustus "Cole Train" Cole while we're at it...

See more

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

7 best Netflix shows you're not watching

Netflix has too much stuff. Some great, some bad, and a whole interface that doesn't really aide in discovery. So, we've selected the 7 best Netflix shows that aren't getting enough attention and chatter.
Sourcing Journal

9 Throwback Series to Binge-Watch for ’90s Fashion Inspo

The year may be 2022, but fashion is stuck in the ’90s. Sourcing design inspiration from past decades is a time-honored tradition in fashion, but the prevalence of commercial ’90s fashion in the market—from wide-leg jeans and checkerboard prints, to bucket hats, plastic rings and platform flip-flops—is nearly a complete do-over of the decade, albeit through a decidedly Gen Z lens. Nostalgia for ’90s television series like “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “The Nanny”—along with social media accounts dedicated to the shows’ fashion—is driving this trend. The pandemic, and months of uninterrupted time spent binge-watching ’90s series on Hulu, Netflix,...
The Guardian

The Sparring Partner review – a stylish take on a gruesome real-life murder

This real-life crime drama is inspired by a brutal double murder in Hong Kong in 2013, when a 28-year-old man murdered and dismembered his parents. He cooked parts of their bodies in the microwave; police found the heads in a freezer. The case sparked a media frenzy; what’s interesting about The Sparring Partner is that the horrors of the case have been turned into a serious, cerebral, densely layered film. This is part stylish courtroom drama, relishing the intellectual sparring of the barristers. Behind the scenes we watch tense negotiations in the jury room. It’s also a whodunnit – presenting conflicting versions of the murders in flashback.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy