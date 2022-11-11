ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain the breaking news that Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly wins re-election over Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters after new votes were released from Maricopa County, Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy