Ayer, MA

nerej.com

Sweeney R.E. sells four building portfolio for $1.25 million

Providence, RI Thomas Sweeney, SIOR of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented BMJ Properties LLC in a portfolio sale of four buildings at 393-405 Harris Ave. in the Valley section of the city. The sale included a 15,846 s/f industrial building, a 6,712 s/f storage building, a 2,100 s/f service...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
BOXFORD, MA
boatingindustry.com

Bluestone Bank closes on Monahan Marine acquisition

Bluestone Bank has closed on a commercial lending deal with Monahan’s Marine. Established in 1961, Monahan’s Marine is a south-shore boating institution that specializes in the servicing, storing, and selling of boats and boat parts from its headquarters in Weymouth, Mass. For this commercial deal, Bluestone did an SBA-7A loan for the acquisition of the business and an SBA 504 loan for the acquisition of the real estate.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

Litchfield Christmas tree farm revokes cut-your-own policy

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Christmas tree farms across New Hampshire prepare for a busy holiday season. Farms dealt with a Christmas tree shortage in 2021, but Noel Tree Farm owners Catherine and Paul Lemire said there will be plenty this winter. "You won't have to worry about us running out...
LITCHFIELD, NH
spectrumnews1.com

What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?

WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips

A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
MELROSE, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill

Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
IPSWICH, MA
ABC6.com

MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

