Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
nerej.com
Sweeney R.E. sells four building portfolio for $1.25 million
Providence, RI Thomas Sweeney, SIOR of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented BMJ Properties LLC in a portfolio sale of four buildings at 393-405 Harris Ave. in the Valley section of the city. The sale included a 15,846 s/f industrial building, a 6,712 s/f storage building, a 2,100 s/f service...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
boatingindustry.com
Bluestone Bank closes on Monahan Marine acquisition
Bluestone Bank has closed on a commercial lending deal with Monahan’s Marine. Established in 1961, Monahan’s Marine is a south-shore boating institution that specializes in the servicing, storing, and selling of boats and boat parts from its headquarters in Weymouth, Mass. For this commercial deal, Bluestone did an SBA-7A loan for the acquisition of the business and an SBA 504 loan for the acquisition of the real estate.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
WMUR.com
Litchfield Christmas tree farm revokes cut-your-own policy
LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Christmas tree farms across New Hampshire prepare for a busy holiday season. Farms dealt with a Christmas tree shortage in 2021, but Noel Tree Farm owners Catherine and Paul Lemire said there will be plenty this winter. "You won't have to worry about us running out...
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill
Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing $338K in VA, SSA benefits
The owner of an insurance company in Arlington was sentenced to prison for fraudulently receiving more than $380,000 in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
Occupational Health Safety
After Mezzanine Collapse in Boston, Two Contractors Face Citations and Proposed Penalties
The collapse caused one worker to lose their legs and two others to be injured. Two contractors are each facing citations following a mezzanine collapse that resulted in one worker losing their legs and two other workers being injured. According to a news release, workers were on a demolition and...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ABC6.com
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
Comments / 0