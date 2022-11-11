Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
businesswest.com
Pittsfield Is Transforming Its Economy
This is a 16-acre parcel within the William Stanley Business Park, created at the site of the massive General Electric transformer manufacturing complex in Pittsfield, which closed nearly 30 years ago. The site has been available for development for more than two decades now, said Linda Tyer, Pittsfield’s mayor for...
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
Supplies tight, demand high, Holyoke Gas & Electric customers can expect rate increases
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect higher energy bills in the coming months. In an update to the City Council, the utility cited increased global demand for natural gas and shortages in domestic supply. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and “volatile economic trends” are causing the jumps...
businesswest.com
Event Venues and Caterers See Solid Demand, but Also Challenges
For an events and catering industry devastated by the pandemic in 2020 and still hampered in 2021, this past year was certainly reason to celebrate. “It’s been an incredibly strong year post-COVID,” said Seth Mias, owner of Seth Mias Catering in Leeds. “We had quite a few people making up for postponements, and a really robust season overall.”
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
Chicopee Walmart remodeled to improve shopping experience
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Saturday to celebrate the recent renovations at the Chicopee Walmart.
Springfield man sentenced, ordered to pay $1.5M in police fraud scams
A Springfield man, who used co-conspirators pretending to be law enforcement to threaten people across the country into sending him more than a million dollars in funds, was sentenced and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for the telephone scam-related crime, according to the Massachusetts Department of Justice.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Lane closures due to road work beginning Monday in Easthampton
There will be partial lane closures due to road work in Easthampton starting Monday.
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
franklincountynow.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Valley Medical Group Building In Greenfield
(Greenfield, MA) Just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, there were reports of a car crashing into a building on Conway Street in Greenfield. The vehicle, a Ford Escape, hit a pillar at the entrance of the Valley Medical Group building. The building remained open and the driver and passenger were transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
