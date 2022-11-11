ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
PITTSFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Pittsfield Is Transforming Its Economy

This is a 16-acre parcel within the William Stanley Business Park, created at the site of the massive General Electric transformer manufacturing complex in Pittsfield, which closed nearly 30 years ago. The site has been available for development for more than two decades now, said Linda Tyer, Pittsfield’s mayor for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000

Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
businesswest.com

Event Venues and Caterers See Solid Demand, but Also Challenges

For an events and catering industry devastated by the pandemic in 2020 and still hampered in 2021, this past year was certainly reason to celebrate. “It’s been an incredibly strong year post-COVID,” said Seth Mias, owner of Seth Mias Catering in Leeds. “We had quite a few people making up for postponements, and a really robust season overall.”
HOLYOKE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Valley Medical Group Building In Greenfield

(Greenfield, MA) Just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, there were reports of a car crashing into a building on Conway Street in Greenfield. The vehicle, a Ford Escape, hit a pillar at the entrance of the Valley Medical Group building. The building remained open and the driver and passenger were transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy