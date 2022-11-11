Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
Seaport to transform into Snowport a ‘Magical Winter Wonderland’
BOSTON — Boston’s Seaport will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays, including a European-style open-air market that will showcase over 120 small businesses, many of which are female and minority-owned. The fourth annual Snowport opened on Friday and will run through December 31. The...
WBUR
Lost-then-found vintage 45s tell story of record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Long before streaming service algorithms fed our appetites for new sounds, music lovers relied on radio DJs and record shopkeepers like Skippy White. “There was a saying that if you came into the store, and you wanted a record but you didn't know the name of it, all you had to do was just hum it,” the now 86-year-old said with a laugh.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
universalhub.com
BU proposes three new buildings as part of $1-billion campus upgrade; also wants to start looking at building over the turnpike
Boston University recently filed a 10-year, $1-billion "institutional master plan" that calls for a new research building, possibly up to 16 stories, and a new premium student dorm, along with an expansion of solar panels across the campus and a major rehab of the Warren Towers dorms on Commonwealth Avenue.
ems1.com
Photo of the Week: Congratulations to Boston EMS' new lieutenants
BOSTON — Boston EMS recently promoted seven of its members to the rank of lieutenant. The seven have been in a training program and will soon be recognized in a graduation and promotion ceremony.
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Ayer Veterans Day program features stole ceremony for four Marines
AYER – During the 24th annual Veterans Day program at Ayer Shirley Regional High School last week, four seniors, members of the class of 2023, were presented with military “stoles,” cross-body banners bearing the insignia of the branch of service they’ve chosen to join: The U.S. Marine Corps.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
whdh.com
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
