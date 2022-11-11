ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA

Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
SANDWICH, MA
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Ayer Veterans Day program features stole ceremony for four Marines

AYER – During the 24th annual Veterans Day program at Ayer Shirley Regional High School last week, four seniors, members of the class of 2023, were presented with military “stoles,” cross-body banners bearing the insignia of the branch of service they’ve chosen to join: The U.S. Marine Corps.
AYER, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
NECN

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Home built nearly 300 years ago up for sale in Natick

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of history? A nearly 300-year-old home is up for sale in Natick. It's called the Henry Loker House and is on the city's registry of historic homes. The Natick Historical Society says the Lokers have a long history of naming their children Henry Loker. The man who built the home isn't as famous as his son. Henry Loker Jr. commanded a militia in the Battle of Bunker Hill. "In Natick, there is a street named after them. There used to be a school named after them....
NATICK, MA

