FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once. Long before his days as a standup, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as the...
Boston’s Police Commissioner Michael Cox discusses Boston violence with Anchor Vanessa Welch
BOSTON — New Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox says the community needs to work together to help the department address the recent rash of violence in the city. In a one-on-one interview with Boston 25 News Anchor Vanessa Welch Cox says crime statistics reflect Boston is a safe city despite that recent uptick in violence, “It just emphasizes the need that we continue to need to partner and we need to be vigilant about making sure our community stays safe by us coming together.”
fallriverreporter.com
What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
ems1.com
Photo of the Week: Congratulations to Boston EMS' new lieutenants
BOSTON — Boston EMS recently promoted seven of its members to the rank of lieutenant. The seven have been in a training program and will soon be recognized in a graduation and promotion ceremony.
Boston woman, ER doctor share obstacles of proving spiked drink claims
BOSTON — Claims about spiked drinks at bars and clubs in Boston are under the microscope this year, and those who believe they’ve been victimized are sharing similar stories in their quest for answers. Boston 25 News has been in touch with more than a dozen people who...
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
multihousingnews.com
Fortis Opens Boston Luxury Condos
Located near the Back Bay neighborhood, the 22-story glass tower offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Fortis Property Group has opened The Parker, a 168-unit luxury condominium development located at 55 Lagrange St. in Boston. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling the property’s marketing and sales, with homes priced from $645,000 to $2.65 million.
Turnto10.com
Providence man appeals conviction for kidnapping death of a Boston woman
(WJAR) — A Providence man found guilty in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman has filed to appeal his conviction and sentencing to the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Louis Coleman III was convicted in June of abducting 23-year-old Jassy Correia from a Boston nightclub in 2019...
baystatebanner.com
White grievance politics surfaces on City Council
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
Boston Medical Center's rooftop farm recognized by the White House
BOSTON - A farm in Boston is getting national recognition, but it might be hard to find unless you look up. The hidden jewel is on the roof of Boston Medical Center. "This or next week will be probably the last week of harvesting for the pantry," Annabel Rabiyah, BMC's farm manager, told WBZ-TV.
BPD arrests 2 people for allegedly stealing construction materials
BOSTON (WPRI) — Two people were arrested Saturday morning after police say they tried stealing materials from a construction site in Brighton, Massachusetts. Boston Police say the suspects, Jamal Stephen of Dorchester, and Lorenzo Beechman of Hyde Park, were arrested after officers spotted, “18 spools of copper wiring” they had loaded on Beechman’s pickup truck. […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation
BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
wgbh.org
Watertown attorney doubles down after jury awards detective $4M in gender discrimination lawsuit
The day after a jury awarded $4 million to the Watertown’s first female detective in her gender discrimination lawsuit, the attorney for the city and the Watertown Police Department doubled down on their defense. Doug Louison told GBH News that the city did not agree with the jury's finding...
