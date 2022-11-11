Read full article on original website
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Monday, bucking the largely positive trend in most of the markets across Europe. After a flat start, the benchmark SMI tumbled into the red and stayed weak right through the day's session due to sustained selling at several counters. The...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
An ETF Poised for Growth No Matter What Happens to the Economy
I am sure you don’t need me to tell you, but even after a strong 10% bounce in the second half of last week, 2022 has not been a good year so far for stocks in general. As of Friday’s close, the S&P 500 is down 16.75% Year to Date (YTD), and things have been even worse in some areas. Growth stocks, those with high P/Es, where their value is predicated on potential future earnings, for example, have underperformed.
Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2022: CQP, AQN, AQN.TO, AMPS
Energy stocks were higher this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index added 0.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.88 to...
IXUS, IMTB: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, which added 7,600,000 units, or a 1.6% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - SOXL
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: SOXL) where we have detected an approximate $195.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.8% decrease week over week (from 390,950,060 to 376,150,060). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXL, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) plunged more than 15% by 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday. Its third-quarter results and lower-end outlook are weighing on the clean electrification company. So what. Altus Power generated $30.4 million in revenue in the third quarter, a 51% increase. However, it posted a GAAP...
5 Tech ETFs At the Heart of Last Week's Rally
Wall Street staged a strong rally last week on fresh hopes of smaller interest rate hikes, following an easing in consumer prices. The S&P 500 rallied 5.9% — its best week since Jun 24— while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 4.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped a whopping 8.1% — its biggest weekly gain since March (read: Wall Street Stages Largest Jump Since 2020: ETF Winners).
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Cross 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.38), with the stock changing hands as low as $168.04 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Quiet Ahead of Retail Q3, Sales & Housing Data
It’s a colder, quieter start to the trading week than we’ve seen in quite sometime. Most of our market-moving catalysts are now so much water under the bridge, with major inflation reports like CPI already having reported last week and non-farm payrolls from a week prior to that. Pre-market futures are giving back some of last week’s gains at this hour: the Dow is -60 points, the S&P 500 -15 and the Nasdaq -70 points. This follows +8% gains on the Dow and Nasdaq last week, and +6% on the S&P.
Why Circor International Stock Is Soaring Today
Industrial pump and flow control product manufacturer Circor International (NYSE: CIR) easily topped quarterly expectations thanks to strong demand and the company's efforts to keep costs under control. Investors liked what they saw, sending Circor shares up as much as 22% on Monday morning. So what. Earlier in the day,...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. However, the top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Shares of the company rallied nearly 2% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 14.
Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2022: YOU, ALIT, TWKS, MNDY
Technology stocks have turned lower again shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.9% this afternoon. In company news, Clear Secure (YOU) jumped out to a nearly 17% advance after the identity verification software firm swung...
USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NWSA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.39, changing hands as high as $18.45 per share. News Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Smucker (SJM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Smucker (SJM) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH
The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 336,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading...
AQN Crosses Critical Technical Indicator
In trading on Monday, shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $8.01 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
