Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Arsenal enter World Cup break 5 points clear atop Premier League table
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal will head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League after Martin Odegaard’s double clinched a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The captain’s goals in the 55th and 75th minutes showed City, which lost...
theScore
World Cup preview: Everything you need to know about Group D
With the 2022 World Cup just days away, we're taking a deep dive into all eight groups, highlighting the star players to watch, examining the biggest storylines to follow, and offering some predictions for how things may play out. Here's everything you need to know about Group D, which features France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia.
theScore
Why Ismael Kone will be one of Canada's most-watched players in Qatar
A week after he signed his first professional contract with CF Montreal, Ismael Kone was on the phone. He was already thinking about his future. "'My dream is to go and play soccer in Europe,'" Rocco Placentino, sporting director of Kone's former club CS Saint-Laurent, remembers the young midfielder saying.
theScore
Ranking all 32 World Cup home kits
Look good, feel good, play good. A snazzy kit may not actually make you perform better on the pitch, but that doesn't mean being stylish doesn't matter, especially when the eyes of the world are upon you. With that in mind, we rank all 32 home kits we'll see at the World Cup this winter.
theScore
Ronaldo: Manchester United 'betrayed' me
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed in a wide-ranging interview Sunday that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's attempts to offload him in the summer transfer window. Ronaldo also took aim at United manager Erik ten Hag, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman. When asked if he felt the Red Devils...
‘I can’t give up on hope’: As the world’s population passes 8bn, new parents from Italy to India look to the future
In Siena, Luisa worries about social media. In Delhi, Nikita is trying to proof her house against air pollution. Here, couples who have welcomed a new child in recent months share their dreams and fears for them on an ever more crowded planet
theScore
Garnacho's last-gasp strike edges Manchester United past Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho made sure Manchester United goes into the World Cup break on a high by scoring a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday. In the last Premier League game before the tournament in Qatar, Garnacho came off the bench to...
The Guardian view on Cop27: this is no time for apathy or complacency | Editorial
Editorial: This editorial calling for action from world leaders on the climate crisis is published today by more than 30 media organisations in more than 20 countries
theScore
Brazil GP Takeaways: Russell, Magnussen get their moment; Max stuns Checo
Following each race weekend this season, theScore's editors offer their takeaways. We continue with the Brazil GP:. It took until the penultimate race on the 2022 calendar, but Mercedes is finally in the form F1 fans have become so familiar with over the past decade. While the implications might ultimately be minor this year, this brilliant weekend represents incredible momentum heading into next season.
Comments / 0