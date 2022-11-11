ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 1

Related
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
videtteonline.com

Leah Marlene returns to the stage Nov. 18 to perform at BCPA

Local celebrity and finalist on "American Idol" Leah Marlene will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. While she was born in Toronto, Marlene spent most of her life in Normal and graduated from Normal West High School in 2019. She went on to study songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville before competing on the 20th season of "American Idol."
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try

It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
QUINCY, IL
wvik.org

Illinois Becomes a Blue Island

Herb Trix's guest is Hannah Meisel, statehouse editor for Illinois Public Radio. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
WAUKEGAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy