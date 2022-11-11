Read full article on original website
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
videtteonline.com
Leah Marlene returns to the stage Nov. 18 to perform at BCPA
Local celebrity and finalist on "American Idol" Leah Marlene will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. While she was born in Toronto, Marlene spent most of her life in Normal and graduated from Normal West High School in 2019. She went on to study songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville before competing on the 20th season of "American Idol."
newschannel20.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
This Is The Most Festive City In Illinois
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
wvik.org
Illinois Becomes a Blue Island
Herb Trix's guest is Hannah Meisel, statehouse editor for Illinois Public Radio. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased
While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game. According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in...
Dain Dainja, No. 23 Illinois take on Monmouth
No. 23 Illinois’ strong start largely can be tied to the presence of Dain Dainja. The Illini improved to 2-0
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Fans Will Want A Look Inside The Home Alone House In Winnetka, Illinois
One of the most watched movies in my home is Home Alone. It's almost always my youngest's first choice when it comes to Christmas movies. It's incredible considering the film it's been over 30 years since hitting the theaters. Without a doubt, it remains one of the most beloved films of all time.
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Semi Coming From Texas, Heading to Chicago Pulled Over With 2-Tons of Weed
Everything is bigger in Texas! A semi traveling to Chicago, Illinois from Texas was pulled over in East Central Illinois...This truck was hauling TWO TONS of marijuana! NewsGazette. “This was one of the largest drug seizures in state of Illinois history.” - Capt. Stuart Shaver, administrator of the nine-county East...
