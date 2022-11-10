(AMT) McLEAN, Vir. — New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $519.3 million in September 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. September 2022 orders were up just under 13% from August 2022 but down 12.4% from September 2021, marking the first time an IMTS September had a lower order value than the year prior. Total orders in 2022 reached $4.2 billion, an increase of 2.7% over the first three quarters of 2021.

