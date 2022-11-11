Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
Four takeaways from Nebraska volleyball’s defeat against Ohio State
In a battle of two teams with a conference title in their sights, No. 4 Nebraska fell at No. 6 Ohio State in four sets (29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25) for just its second conference third regular season loss. The first contest between the teams went to five sets and ended...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball falls in four sets at No. 6 Ohio State
No. 4 Nebraska was outperformed in almost every statistical category while taking on No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers were outhit .254 to .168 and out-dug 101-86. However, it was the 13 service errors that were ultimately the nail in the coffin. The Buckeyes pulled through to take the four-set victory (29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25) and overtake Nebraska for first place in the Big Ten.
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball delivers another sharp-shooting spectacle in 79-48 win over Houston Christian
The Huskers began the season with a bang with their 100-36 victory over Omaha in large part due to 14 3-pointers. On Friday night, Nebraska once again delivered a spectacle from beyond the arc, landing 10 in its 79-48 victory over Houston Christian. The last time the Huskers had two-straight...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball rolls over rival Iowa whilst celebrating 300th consecutive sellout
Bass-filled music and “Husker power” chants rang through Bob Devaney Center as Nebraska volleyball prepared to take on its border adversary — the Iowa Hawkeyes. Upon arrival at their seats, every fan was greeted with a “300 consecutive sellouts” towel to commemorate a historic landmark.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska cross country teams cap season at the Midwest Regional
The Husker men’s and women’s cross country squads saw their seasons come to an end on Friday as neither team qualified anyone for next week’s NCAA Championships. Both groups toed the line for the qualifying meet in Columbia, Missouri but found themselves falling short of expectations and recent standards.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles How could it get any better than ...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
247Sports
Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations
Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
WOWT
High school football semifinals: Gretna knocks off Creighton Prep to return to Class A final
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teams punched their tickets to the state championship tonight. In Class A and B, it will be a battle of the top two teams, as the number one and two seeds prevailed in their semifinal match ups. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action. Grand...
WOWT
Hurricane Huskers: Fundraiser for Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - When Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida in September the heartbreak could be felt in Nebraska. A Waterloo couple moved their shrimp restaurant to Fort Myers Beach just months before the storm hit and the business has been wiped out. Hurricane Ian destroyed their RUDE shrimp restaurant but...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
