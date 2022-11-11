ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball falls in four sets at No. 6 Ohio State

No. 4 Nebraska was outperformed in almost every statistical category while taking on No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers were outhit .254 to .168 and out-dug 101-86. However, it was the 13 service errors that were ultimately the nail in the coffin. The Buckeyes pulled through to take the four-set victory (29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25) and overtake Nebraska for first place in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles

It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian

LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska cross country teams cap season at the Midwest Regional

The Husker men’s and women’s cross country squads saw their seasons come to an end on Friday as neither team qualified anyone for next week’s NCAA Championships. Both groups toed the line for the qualifying meet in Columbia, Missouri but found themselves falling short of expectations and recent standards.
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared

Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles  How could it get any better than ...
GRETNA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations

Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOWT

Hurricane Huskers: Fundraiser for Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - When Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida in September the heartbreak could be felt in Nebraska. A Waterloo couple moved their shrimp restaurant to Fort Myers Beach just months before the storm hit and the business has been wiped out. Hurricane Ian destroyed their RUDE shrimp restaurant but...
WATERLOO, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
OMAHA, NE

