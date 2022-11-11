Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
HBCU Football Featured Games of Week 11
Football season is dwindling down as we come up on one of the last weeks of the regular season. Week 11 will be critical to some teams regarding their post-season hopes and conference rankings. For the CIAA (Chowan vs. Fayetteville State) and the SIAC (Benedict vs. Tuskegee), tomorrow is the...
Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs
Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Evans inducted into HOF
Clinton native Eric “The Pencil” Evans, a basketball standout for the Dark Horses and Morgan State, was recently honored by the la
St. Andrews unveils first-ever locker room for football
LAURINBURG — For six years, a paper sign hung on a wall next to a doorway inside the St. Andrews Physical Education Center that read “St. Andrews University Football Future Locker Room.”. On Nov. 8, that sign was officially covered up. The first-ever locker room for football, which...
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 12
It’s Saturday, November 12, 2022 … and a busy schedule…. Star Telephone’s Annual Meeting is scheduled for today at Bladen Community College, Dublin, NC … Begins at 10 a.m., and all member-owners are encouraged to attend … Entertainment, prizes galore and an update on the business of the co-op. Three board members will be elected … All members are encouraged to attend … TODAY…
Scotland County students shine at leadership conference
HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) is an organization for future health care professionals and has been active in North Carolina since 1975. Students from Spring Hill Middle School and Scotland High School took top honors at the conference. From Spring Hill Middle School, Emma Burton, Maurice McMillian, and Abediel...
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
columbuscountynews.com
Veterans Ceremony Cancelled for Friday
The Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Friday in Whiteville has been cancelled due to the potential for severe weather. The event was to be held on the courthouse steps at 11 a.m., commemorating Veterans Day and honoring all who have served the country. Saturday's parade is still set for 11...
Nicole leaves destruction in march north
LUMBERTON — Robeson County mostly escaped another big storm in the waining days of the 2022 Hurrican Season. Heavy rain fell throughout
Increased risk of tornadoes Thursday and Friday
LUMBERTON — “The risk for tornadoes will increase across Lumberton and the surrounding areas Thursday night into Friday,” sa
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
No injuries in Quality Parts fire
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & more
When I’m traveling I try to avoid chains and look for local restaurants. (OK, I those who know me know I do that when I’m not traveling, too.) I’m not against chain restaurants and eat in plenty, but you learn a lot about a town by visiting their local restaurants.
sunny943.com
Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing
Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
New pipe coming to Duplin County road
FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
WRAL
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute. Erwin's police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
