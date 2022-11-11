ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Centre Daily

HBCU Football Featured Games of Week 11

Football season is dwindling down as we come up on one of the last weeks of the regular season. Week 11 will be critical to some teams regarding their post-season hopes and conference rankings. For the CIAA (Chowan vs. Fayetteville State) and the SIAC (Benedict vs. Tuskegee), tomorrow is the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
HBCU Gameday

Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs

Fayetteville State head coach Richard Hayes Jr. is doused with the Gatorade bath after his team's last-second 31-28 win over Chowan in the CIAA Championship Game. It was the first win for Hayes and the Broncos after four straight losses in the title game. The post Fayetteville State finally CIAA champs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 12

It’s Saturday, November 12, 2022 … and a busy schedule…. Star Telephone’s Annual Meeting is scheduled for today at Bladen Community College, Dublin, NC … Begins at 10 a.m., and all member-owners are encouraged to attend … Entertainment, prizes galore and an update on the business of the co-op. Three board members will be elected … All members are encouraged to attend … TODAY…
DUBLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Veterans Ceremony Cancelled for Friday

The Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Friday in Whiteville has been cancelled due to the potential for severe weather. The event was to be held on the courthouse steps at 11 a.m., commemorating Veterans Day and honoring all who have served the country. Saturday's parade is still set for 11...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

No injuries in Quality Parts fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

New pipe coming to Duplin County road

FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

