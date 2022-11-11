Tony Ferrara | Honoree for November 11th, 2022

Tony was nominated by his sister, Suzanne Ferrara, who said “I would like to nominate my brother Tony Ferrara. Tony has been an Orange County Fire Mechanic for over 25 years. Tony keeps all of the OC fire trucks and ladders operating and on the road. Every 6 weeks for the past 25 years Tony has been on call 24/7 leaving his bed in the middle of the night, traveling all over Orange County to repair trucks and equipment so firefighters can protect our residents. Tony carries multiple advanced certificates in his field of advanced fire truck repair & hydrolytic. Orange County is well protected with Tony as a fire truck mechanic. And he’s a really great dad, husband and brother!” Tony said about the picture below, “This is a picture of myself and the group I work with . I would like to give a special shout out to Hector he is our purchasing coordinator . He gets us the parts and equipment we need to keep the fleet rolling without him we literally come to a screeching halt.”

Tony, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a night out at Twin Peaks Restaurant.

