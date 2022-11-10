Read full article on original website
2 wounded in Bronx drive-by shooting, gunman flees on moped
A drive-by shooting in the Bronx left two men wounded on Sunday evening, police said. The men were shot by a man on a moped at E. 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven around 6:15 p.m.
Man with beer punches, bites officers in Long Island highway clash: police
A Long Island man brawled with cops—punching one in the face and biting another—after they stopped him for walking down the Sunrise Highway with an open beer on Sunday night, police said.
News 12
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
pix11.com
Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
E-scooter rider fatally struck by car at busy Bronx intersection
A man on an e-scooter is dead after colliding with a car in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
2 men hospitalized in shooting at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
Two men were shot on Saturday at a NYCHA complex in Boerum Hill, according to police. A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the torso and face at the Gowanus Houses.
Queens man, 23, dies after hit in head with wooden board during dispute
A 23-year-old Queens man is dead after he was hit in the head during a dispute with a large group of people early Sunday, authorities said.
Man killed in scooter accident in the Bronx
It happened Saturday morning on Grand Concourse near 149th Street.
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
VIDEO: Gunmen shoot at good Samaritan attempting to stop robbery on Bronx street
Police released video Friday of two suspects accused of shooting at a man who attempted to intervene in a robbery in the Bronx last week.
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Loaded gun found in 6-year-old's backpack at Bronx school, 2nd weapon discovered at NYC school that day
A six-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his backpack while setting up for the day after arriving at his Bronx public elementary school on Thursday, according to the NYPD.
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
6-year-old boy finds gun in backpack at Bronx school, police say
It was the second gun found on a student at a New York City school Thursday.
norwoodnews.org
Woman Attacks Mother & Daughter, 10, Aboard Subway, Punching Them in Face
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the woman seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to an assault that occurred on a mother and daughter, while in transit in the Foxhurst section of The Bronx, a neighborhood south of Charlotte Gardens. Police from...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving in a Parking Lot
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Bay Shore man for recklessly operating a motor vehicle in front of numerous spectators in a North Lindenhurst parking lot. First Precinct officers responded to a 911 report of cars and spectators gathered in the parking lot located at 600 North Wellwood Ave. at approximately 1:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several spectators and numerous vehicles engaging in reckless conduct including, but not limited to, speeding, loud music, and spinning tires and doing “donuts” in close proximity to spectators in the parking lot.
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
