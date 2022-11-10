ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

pix11.com

Men rob woman after she confronts them about harassing Bronx street vendor: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday. The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving in a Parking Lot

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Bay Shore man for recklessly operating a motor vehicle in front of numerous spectators in a North Lindenhurst parking lot. First Precinct officers responded to a 911 report of cars and spectators gathered in the parking lot located at 600 North Wellwood Ave. at approximately 1:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several spectators and numerous vehicles engaging in reckless conduct including, but not limited to, speeding, loud music, and spinning tires and doing “donuts” in close proximity to spectators in the parking lot.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY

