Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

K's close weekend with 5-1 win over Nailers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets closed the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The K's move to 3-6 on the season. They will face the Indy Fuel on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Corn Nation

At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles

It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
LINCOLN, NE
wfft.com

Bromenschenkel scores career-high 26 points in win against Bellarmine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13). The junior guard did most of her damage in the first three quarters, as she had 23 points before the final frame. Bromenschenkel...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Scorebook Live

Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared

Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles  How could it get any better than ...
GRETNA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
WOWO News

Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
FORT WAYNE, IN
kmaland.com

Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha

Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
OMAHA, NE
WANE-TV

Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Garrett craft show supports 4-H Junior Leaders and American Legion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Garrett American Legion hosted the city's third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show Sunday. The organizer Elise Hippensteel-Omspacher formed the event out of necessity in 2020 when she had a surplus of inventory and all craft shows were canceled. She gathered other local crafting...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Students honor veterans at Eel River Elementary School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Students lined the hallways and chanted "USA, USA, USA" as a group of veterans walked by. The honor walk was part of Eel River's Veteran's Day celebration. U.S. Army veteran Mike Hefron said the kids made the day special. "The kids were excited, they were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
FORT WAYNE, IN

