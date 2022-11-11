Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
K's close weekend with 5-1 win over Nailers
WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets closed the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The K's move to 3-6 on the season. They will face the Indy Fuel on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
wfft.com
Bromenschenkel scores career-high 26 points in win against Bellarmine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13). The junior guard did most of her damage in the first three quarters, as she had 23 points before the final frame. Bromenschenkel...
fox32chicago.com
16 injured after semi collides with bus of Saint Ignatius hockey players in Indiana: police
FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Some Saint Ignatius College Prep Chicago hockey players were injured in a bus crash in Indiana on Saturday, the coach told FOX 32 Chicago on Saturday night. Head coach Spencer Montgomery said some injured players were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The other...
Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles How could it get any better than ...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
WOWO News
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
WANE-TV
SEE IT: Snow makes its way through Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snow was falling Saturday in the Fort Wayne area and throughout northeast Indiana. Check out these videos and photos sent in by WANE 15 crews and viewers.
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
wfft.com
Garrett craft show supports 4-H Junior Leaders and American Legion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Garrett American Legion hosted the city's third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show Sunday. The organizer Elise Hippensteel-Omspacher formed the event out of necessity in 2020 when she had a surplus of inventory and all craft shows were canceled. She gathered other local crafting...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
wfft.com
Students honor veterans at Eel River Elementary School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Students lined the hallways and chanted "USA, USA, USA" as a group of veterans walked by. The honor walk was part of Eel River's Veteran's Day celebration. U.S. Army veteran Mike Hefron said the kids made the day special. "The kids were excited, they were...
WANE-TV
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights ready to welcome guests next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Blue Jacket’s biggest fundraisers opens next weekend at Franke Park. Fantasy of Lights is ready for you to see the thousands of lights and dozens of displays. Learn more about what to expect and what’s new this year in the interview...
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
Comments / 0