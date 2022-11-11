Read full article on original website
Bergeron, Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining for Boston. The Bruins have won 11 of 12 and are 14-2-0.
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
Preview: Sharks at Stars
The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars in their second half of back-to-backs at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Timo Meier and...
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.
Kraken's Lowry Faces Former Team, Son
After Sunday's tough 3-2 loss, Kraken assistant coach Dave Lowry nonetheless walked down the event-level hallway of Climate Pledge Arena to a spot outside the visiting Winnipeg locker room, then proceeded to "give a big hug" and homemade cookies to a Jets player. That foe? Lowry's son, Adam, who is...
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
Sedin twins, Luongo lead Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Daniel Sedin has shared the spotlight with his brother ever since they stepped into the NHL. With their playing careers over and one of the game’s biggest honors on the horizon, the younger sibling — by a whole six minutes — was front and center minus his twin Friday as the celebration for the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 got underway.
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
Bills tackle Dawkins wears Sabres throwback to Sunday's game
Buffalo veteran rocks customized black and red sweater before playing against Vikings. Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins turned back the clock for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills offensive lineman arrived at the game wearing a black and red Buffalo Sabres throwback jersey with the famous Bison head...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
Chatfield's Speed, Decision-Making Allowing Him To Remain Lineup Mainstay
RALEIGH, NC. - On opening night the Carolina Hurricanes had eight defensemen on their active roster. Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns had already been cemented as the team's top pair and the tandem of Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce were set to return as the team's trusted second pairing. Ethan...
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Washington on Friday. The most important sequence in this game occurred early in the second period. At 1:56, the Lightning received a five-minute power play after Nick Aube-Kubel was assessed a match penalty. At the time, the Caps led, 1-0. Not only did the Lightning not score on the major, they yielded a goal at 7:03 to Sonny Milano (who was serving the penalty for Aube-Kubel) when he exited the penalty box.
Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers
TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
