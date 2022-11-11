Read full article on original website
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues stepped up to the challenge in a Saturday night battle in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights had won nine straight games and possessed the NHL's best record before the Blues came to town. St. Louis showed perserverance and teamwork when they rallied from a 2-1...
NHL
Scheifele scores twice, Wheeler nets 300th goal in Jets win over Kraken
"We played hard, gave it our all, left it all on the ice, and it was a big win for us." All wins in the standings might be worth two points, but sometimes, they feel like more than that in the room. Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Johnson, Zetterlund among best in Metropolitan Division
Blue Jackets forward among points leaders; Devils wing excelling in top-six role. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top...
NHL
Pinto focused on winning games, not Calder Trophy for Senators
Forward who leads NHL rookies with eight goals says, 'I really care about the team result'. Shane Pinto could do something only one other player has done in Ottawa Senators history. The forward is leading rookies in goals with eight and is tied for second in points (nine) and is...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Carlson returns from injury for Capitals
Ekblad back for Panthers on Saturday; Andersen out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. John Carlson returned from a lower-body injury for the Capitals when they hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NHL
Sergachev's four points power Lightning past Capitals
TAMPA -- Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists in the first period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Sergachev is the first defenseman to have four points in a period since Morgan Rielly did it with...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Blues look for third straight win, visit red-hot Avalanche
Hurricanes look to rebound at Blackhawks; Senators host Islanders amid Giroux point streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday. Blues hope to keep building against red-hot...
NHL
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
NHL
Parise, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets in OT
Wins it at 39 seconds; Nelson scores twice for New York. Zach Parise netted the overtime winner, Brock Nelson scored two times, helping the Islanders earn a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets in overtime. 04:59 •. Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Washington on Friday. The most important sequence in this game occurred early in the second period. At 1:56, the Lightning received a five-minute power play after Nick Aube-Kubel was assessed a match penalty. At the time, the Caps led, 1-0. Not only did the Lightning not score on the major, they yielded a goal at 7:03 to Sonny Milano (who was serving the penalty for Aube-Kubel) when he exited the penalty box.
