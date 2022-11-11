Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO