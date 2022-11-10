Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/15/22, Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/30/22, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $42.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIRC to open 1.23% lower in price and for PRK to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

