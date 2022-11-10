Read full article on original website
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap value...
U.S. Stocks Showing Substantial Rebound On Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. With the strong upward move, the Dow has reached a nearly three-month intraday high. Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the...
2 Growth Stocks Down 42% or More to Buy and Hold Forever
The struggling economy can only slow down these companies for so long.
Nvidia ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia NVDA is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16, after market close. Caught in the tech sector selling spree — triggered by rate hike concerns — Nvidia has plunged 14.4% over the past three months. The stock is underperforming the industry’s average...
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Why Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Best Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Watch After Earnings
Blue chip stocks are the shares of large, well-established companies that have a history of strong performance and are considered to be some of the safest investments in the stock market. Blue chip stocks are often the first choice for conservative investors who want to build a solid foundation for their portfolio.
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Here's Why Momentum in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Are Investors Undervaluing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold American Axle (AXL) Stock Now
American Axle’s AXL top line is likely to benefit from its driveline solution, portfolio optimization and buyouts. Progress in the electric drive space also bodes well. However, supply-chain bottlenecks, chip crisis and stretched balance sheet are likely to add to woes. Let’s delve deeper as to why AXL —...
Financial Sector Update for 11/15/2022: DB, CS, APO, OCSL, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were almost 3% lower. Deutsche Bank (DB) said...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, Apartment Income REIT and Park National
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/15/22, Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/30/22, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $42.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIRC to open 1.23% lower in price and for PRK to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ANET
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Arista Networks is now the #133 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Enbridge (ENB) Shares Up 4.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Enbridge Inc.’s ENB shares have gained 4.6% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4, before the opening bell. Enbridge recorded third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 47 cents.
