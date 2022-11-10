ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RMU Prepares for Wheeling

RMU (3-0 / 0-0 #HLWBB) vs. WUC (2-0 / 0-0 #MEWBB) UPMC Events Center (4,000) | Moon Township, Pa. Talent: Adam Gusky (pxp), Justin Pyles (color) RMU is in the preparation phase to play in their fourth regular season game at home against the Wheeling University Cardinals. It is the final game of the four-game home stand to open the season. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are still on sale and can be purchased by calling the RMU Ticket Office at (412) 397-4949.
RMU Beats Waynesburg 95-39

Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris women's basketball team's offense powers through Waynesburg, winning 95-39. RMU now owns a 3-0 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. HOW IT HAPPENED. To start the night, RMU went on a 7-0 run. Phoenix Gedeon scored in the paint off...
Colonials Fall In Road Finale at Murray State

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU football team concluded the road portion of its 2022 schedule Saturday, wrapping up a three-game road trip with a 27-9 loss to Murray State at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky. SPECIAL TEAMS. Trailing, 7-0, entering the second half, the special teams came...
