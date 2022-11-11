ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers

By ROD McGUIRK
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZBSy_0j6tE6zH00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting.

Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand next week.

Albanese was speaking in Sydney before departing Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, which Xi is not expected to attend.

A face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and Australian leaders would mark a major reset in a bilateral relationship that plumbed new depths under the nine-year rule of Australia’s previous conservative government.

Beijing had banned minister-to-minister contacts and imposed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers on products including wine, coal, beef, seafood and barley in recent years that cost Australian exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year.

Albanese said a meeting with Xi was “not locked in at this point in time.”

“We obviously will be attending the same conferences, or at least two of them (G-20 and APEC) over the next nine days. And I would welcome a meeting if it occurs over that time,” Albanese said.

China lifting economic sanctions was the first priority in returning to normal relations, he said.

“We have some AU$20 billion of economic sanctions against Australia. That is not in Australia’s interest in terms of our jobs and the economy, but it’s also not in China’s interest,” Albanese said.

“Australia has world class products — in seafood, in meat, in wine, in other products that we export to China. It’s in China’s interest to receive those products, it’s in Australia’s interest to export them. So I’m very hopeful — we’ll continue to put our case that these sanctions are not justified, that they need to be removed,” Albanese added.

Asked what China wanted from Australia to improve relations, Albanese replied: “It’s not up to me to put forward their case.”

“What I want to see with the relationship with China is cooperation where we ... maintain our Australian values where we must,” Albanese said.

Bilateral relations soured over issues including Australian demands for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, a ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in the Australian 5G networks on security grounds and recent laws that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics.

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in August that Beijing would discuss with Australia whether conditions were right in November for Albanese to meet Xi during the G-20 summit.

China’s People’s Daily English-language newspaper reported this week that “signs of resetting bilateral ties have emerged” since Albanese’s center-left Labor Party came to power in May.

The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will hold talks with Xi on Monday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden became president in January 2021.

The meeting would come as competition for influence among South Pacific island nations heightens between China and the United States, with its allies including Australia, since Beijing struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands early this year that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the region.

Albanese said Australia has “strategic competition in the region” with China.

“China, of course, has changed its position. And it is much more forward-leaning than it was in the past,” Albanese said.

“That has caused tensions in the relationship, and we need to acknowledge that that’s the context in which the relationship exists,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived...
WGAU

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for several hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to "manage" differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
WGAU

Asian benchmarks mixed as markets eye COVID, inflation risks

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in Monday trading as momentum faded from last week’s rally on Wall Street amid varied sentiments about coronavirus restrictions easing in China and global interest rate increases. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while rising in Hong...
WGAU

UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

GENEVA — (AP) — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
WGAU

France and U.K. sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

PARIS — (AP) — The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries.
Reuters

Japan, Indonesia collaborate as part of Asia-wide emissions cuts

NUSA DUA, Indonesia / SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan will help to fund Indonesia's transition from coal-fired power to cleaner energy, the countries said on Monday, and invited others to join the collaboration, as part of Japan's effort to reduce planet-warming emissions throughout Asia.
WGAU

Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against...
WGAU

Germany's Scholz: Asia-Pacific 'far more than just China'

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Singapore on Monday that his country wants to strengthen its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that it is “far more than just China." Scholz was in Singapore on the second leg of...
WGAU

Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem, an incident that sparked strong reaction from the city’s government. “Glory to Hong Kong”...
WGAU

World marks Armistice Day as Russia's war in Ukraine rages

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Across the world, nations paid respect with moments of silence and solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia's war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive.
WGAU

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand — (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping?. It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet.
WGAU

African nations demand more money for removing emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH — (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their...
WGAU

Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms

ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel — (AP) — Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Giant groupers flourish among the rocks, a psychedelic purple nudibranch sea slug clings to an outcrop, and a pair of rays skate along the undisturbed sandy bottom.
WGAU

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
WGAU

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

India's Oct retail inflation eases to 6.77% y/y

BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.77% in October helped by slower rises in food prices and base effect, but remained above central bank's tolerance limit, strengthening views of lower rate hikes when it meets for policy review in December.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
101K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy