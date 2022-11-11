ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dougherty County School System football team will have a game with Mary Persons High School on November 12, 2022, 16:15:00.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Panthers Drop Home Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech

It went all the way to the end, but after a Miles Kelly game-winner with 4.1 left, Georgia State came up just short in their attempt to earn Atlanta college basketball supremacy and lost 59-57 to Georgia Tech on Saturday night. This was third of a three-game series over the last three seasons which has seen five total overtime periods played and a final scoring margin in the single digits (+9 in favor of the Jackets), and tonight's win gives Tech a 2-1 final margin of victory. A furious 10-2 run by the Panthers to tie the game, which started after Tech had taken their largest lead of 55-47 with 2:50 remaining in the game, wasn't enough when a Dwon Odom pass intended for Brenden Tucker on the final play was deflected away and they couldn't get a final shot up to win the game. Here were the biggest takeaways in those final key possessions and the action beforehand that led to that wild finish:
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81

It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

2 kids killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home off...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE

