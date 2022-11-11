Read full article on original website
Georgia high school football playoffs: Brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Georgia high school football playoffs kick off on Friday night with 2A, 4A and 6A GHSA playoff games across the state. The playoffs continue on Saturday with 3A, 5A and 7A matchups. You can follow all of the GHSA playoff games live on SBLive Georgia including live game updates, ...
Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after ...
Roswell rounds up the Longhorns Georgia 6A football playoff opener
ROSWELL, GEORGIA – Five minutes into Friday night’s first-round match-up between Roswell and Lanier, it was the Longhorns who came out swinging first. They took an early 3-0 lead and looked well on their way to giving the heavily-favored Hornets a run for their money in the first round of the ...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 13
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 13th week of FFN 2022.
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
Mike Leach hints at officiating crew giving an 'homage' to Pac-12, speaks to reaching Georgia's level
Mike Leach didn’t say many specifics about the officiating in the loss to Georgia, but he hinted around the subject enough to understand his feelings. About the 45-19 loss to Georgia, Leach told reporters after the game that State left 2 obvious scores, but overall did more good things than bad.
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
Panthers Drop Home Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech
It went all the way to the end, but after a Miles Kelly game-winner with 4.1 left, Georgia State came up just short in their attempt to earn Atlanta college basketball supremacy and lost 59-57 to Georgia Tech on Saturday night. This was third of a three-game series over the last three seasons which has seen five total overtime periods played and a final scoring margin in the single digits (+9 in favor of the Jackets), and tonight's win gives Tech a 2-1 final margin of victory. A furious 10-2 run by the Panthers to tie the game, which started after Tech had taken their largest lead of 55-47 with 2:50 remaining in the game, wasn't enough when a Dwon Odom pass intended for Brenden Tucker on the final play was deflected away and they couldn't get a final shot up to win the game. Here were the biggest takeaways in those final key possessions and the action beforehand that led to that wild finish:
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81
It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
Georgia man arrested for doing doughnuts outside voter polling site, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man was caught doing burnouts in a voter polling site on Election Day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said that when the driver tried to flee from officers, he reached speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting off Coliseum Drive in Macon.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
2 kids killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home off...
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
