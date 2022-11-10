According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO