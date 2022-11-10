Read full article on original website
Denver International Airport proposes to triple rental charge
Denver International Airport wants to nearly triple a daily rental car charge that out-of-town customers typically pay. Customers currently pay pay $2.15 per day for the Customer Facility Charge, which airport officials said is among the lowest in the country. Airport officials propose to increase that amount to $6 per...
douglas.co.us
US 85 traffic shifts and business access changes coming this week
If you access businesses along US 85 (Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch, you’ll want to know that left turns will be limited beginning this week. For safety reasons, business access will change to right-in, right-out only at private driveways and un-signalized intersections between Highlands Ranch Parkway and C-470 as part of the US 85: Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470 project. Left turns at Norwood Drive, Carder Court, Brandon Drive and Grace Presbyterian Church will no longer be allowed. These changes are permanent.
Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog
According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
This Colorado city ranks as 1 of worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
In Vail, housing shortage threatens America’s ski wonderland
The logjam in Vail offers an illustration of how difficult it is for any community to come to a consensus about how to ensure people of all economic status can work and live together.
Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
A 'tantalizing exploration' of the famous work of Monet coming to Colorado in new immersive exhibit
Lighthouse Denver, the art space known for its stunning immersive art exhibits, will be featuring floor-to-ceiling digital displays of famous paintings from the Impressionist Period later this month. Impressionism is a painting style that was popularized in France during the late 19th century. The technique combines realism with the stylistic...
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
denverite.com
One of Denver’s oldest dive bars, the White Horse, is on the market for $1.5 million
Westsiders drank and drank and drank for nearly 100 years at the White Horse Bar, where fights were rare and the company was mostly good. Getting sloppy never cost too much at the Westwood dive, at Alameda Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. Neighbors would stumble over to meet friends and family....
94kix.com
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
cohaitungchi.com
PSST… 70+ Things To Do in Denver | The Ultimate Denver Bucket List
Even if you’ve lived in the city for decades, there is so much to taste, see and do in Denver. Explore our extensive bucket list of things worth doing — from outdoorsy adventures to exclusive speakeasies, and everything in between. Plus, we’ve included a few options outside of the city limits to help you get the full Colorado experience.
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland
A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Dog Hikes Near Denver
Elk Meadow Park is a wonderful place to go hiking with your family, if you have your kids with you, or if you just want to spend time with a friend as you hike and bask in the spectacular views of Colorado. There was a great off-leash area nearby, but this has been closed for restoration.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
