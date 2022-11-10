ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk, CO

douglas.co.us

US 85 traffic shifts and business access changes coming this week

If you access businesses along US 85 (Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch, you’ll want to know that left turns will be limited beginning this week. For safety reasons, business access will change to right-in, right-out only at private driveways and un-signalized intersections between Highlands Ranch Parkway and C-470 as part of the US 85: Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470 project. Left turns at Norwood Drive, Carder Court, Brandon Drive and Grace Presbyterian Church will no longer be allowed. These changes are permanent.
OutThere Colorado

Here's Colorado's 'best Mexican restaurant,' according to popular food blog

According to Love Food, a blog that's all about dining recommendations, the best Mexican restaurant in Colorado is Denver's Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Once a food truck and now two brick-and-mortar restaurant locations, the secret is out about Tacos Tequila Whiskey. It's got a solid 4-star rating on Yelp with more than 1,500 reviews across both locations, also being dubbed one of the eight best 'happy hour' spots in the Mile High City on Thrillist.com. Tacos Tequila Whiskey was also included on Food Network's list of 'standout' tacos found around the United States.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving arrives Thursday, Nov. 24 and you can count on turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS. If you're looking to reduce your stress and time in the kitchen, there are several options in Colorado for to-go Thanksgiving entrees, sides, desserts, meals and feasts no matter whether your dinner is for one or for 20.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
94kix.com

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?

Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
COLORADO STATE
cohaitungchi.com

PSST… 70+ Things To Do in Denver | The Ultimate Denver Bucket List

Even if you’ve lived in the city for decades, there is so much to taste, see and do in Denver. Explore our extensive bucket list of things worth doing — from outdoorsy adventures to exclusive speakeasies, and everything in between. Plus, we’ve included a few options outside of the city limits to help you get the full Colorado experience.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland

A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
LOVELAND, CO
cohaitungchi.com

Top 10 Dog Hikes Near Denver

Elk Meadow Park is a wonderful place to go hiking with your family, if you have your kids with you, or if you just want to spend time with a friend as you hike and bask in the spectacular views of Colorado. There was a great off-leash area nearby, but this has been closed for restoration.
DENVER, CO

