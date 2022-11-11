Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
Andrew McNeill: With midterm elections behind us, 2023 legislative agenda moves into the spotlight
Kentucky’s mildly suspenseful midterm election season went late into the night before some final results were known but didn’t deliver any huge surprises. In his effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Charles Booker’s promise to “shock the world” barely registered as an electoral tremor.
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol
The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Western KY dies at 85; enjoyed political arena but rocked by scandal
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. of Mayfield, who served in Congress from 1975 to 1993, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1979 and encountered several scandals, died Saturday night at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was 85. Hubbard, an attorney, “thoroughly enjoyed the political arena and in...
wdrb.com
52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in
Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region
Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
thecentersquare.com
Beshear, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce want to prepare inmates for the workforce
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s sagging workforce participation numbers could get a boost thanks to two initiatives Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week that focus on helping released prisoners re-enter the workforce. The governor was joined by Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce...
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion amendment fails
Kentucky Republicans bolstered their control of the state Legislature, but voters rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
whopam.com
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky
The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
Kentucky unveils statue of Nettie Depp, the first woman to have a permanent large-scale monument inside the state Capitol
Kentucky state officials on Thursday unveiled a sculpture of public education trailblazer Nettie Depp, the first woman from the state to have a large-scale monument dedicated to her inside the state Capitol.
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
Amye Bensenhaver: Shepherd’s victory in Franklin Circuit Court race a win for open government in KY
Judge Phillip Shepherd’s victory secures the future of open government in Franklin Circuit Court for the next eight years. The Kentucky Open Government Coalition watched the nonpartisan judicial race with great interest, knowing that a substantial number of open records cases begin in the Franklin Circuit Court and that Shepherd’s track record on open government disputes is a strong one.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
