ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol

The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Western KY dies at 85; enjoyed political arena but rocked by scandal

Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. of Mayfield, who served in Congress from 1975 to 1993, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1979 and encountered several scandals, died Saturday night at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was 85. Hubbard, an attorney, “thoroughly enjoyed the political arena and in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in

Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
LEXINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

12 of the Most Interesting Museums in the Western Kentucky Region

Holiday breaks from school are on the horizon, so why not spend some of that free time with the kiddos and enjoy fun and educational outings? There are many museums within and around the tristate to check out. With kids in tow, or without. From science and art to planes, trains, and automobiles, and history there are so many things to discover in the museums in the Bluegrass state.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky

The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Amye Bensenhaver: Shepherd’s victory in Franklin Circuit Court race a win for open government in KY

Judge Phillip Shepherd’s victory secures the future of open government in Franklin Circuit Court for the next eight years. The Kentucky Open Government Coalition watched the nonpartisan judicial race with great interest, knowing that a substantial number of open records cases begin in the Franklin Circuit Court and that Shepherd’s track record on open government disputes is a strong one.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy