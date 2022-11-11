Read full article on original website
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota's Collection of Public Art Features More Than 95 Works Citywide
When you’re trying to meet up with friends, numbered addresses and street names can’t compete with local landmarks. Let’s meet by the red metal horse or the shell fountain. Even without a map, somehow you know where to be. Public art isn’t just eye candy, it’s an anchor.
cohaitungchi.com
Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers
Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
Longboat Observer
At Home With: Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman
Every house tells a story or two. Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman’s home on St. Armands Key tells several thousand. It’s the history of the couple’s lives, carefully curated and displayed. Some stories are funny, some are sad and some appropriately dramatic. The pair is, after all, Sarasota’s reigning power couple when it comes to the town’s thriving theater scene.
Mysuncoast.com
Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse
MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time. The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.
'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
Longboat Observer
Wild Florida: Rain and wind place endangered air plants in peril
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the fate of giant and cardinal air plants at Myakka River State Park was of particular concern. Both native species are endangered in Florida because of habitat loss and illegal collecting of specimens from natural areas. They are also threatened by the invasive Mexican...
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
nomadlawyer.org
Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach
There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
westorlandonews.com
$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
Mysuncoast.com
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
Mysuncoast.com
VHS Band marches in Veterans Day Parade, director talks about Disney controversy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band performed in the City of Sarasota’s Veterans Day Parade. Last week, the band was in the news for a letter that was sent to parents from the school’s Principal. The letter said that the school had decided not to comply with Disney World’s demands to cover up the school ‘Indians’ logo, which portrays a Native American, in order to march in the Morning Parade at the Magic Kingdom.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.
It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
businessobserverfl.com
Lakewood Ranch condominium project targets 2023 groundbreaking
A condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch is expected to break ground in 2023 after a string of delays and three different owners. In a story that was first reported by Business Observer sister paper East County Observer, Developer Frank Dagostino says he hopes to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Dagostino has recent projects in Clearwater and St. Petersburg.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Nov 14, 2022
"The Sarasota-Manatee delegation has and continues to be incredibly strong" [Politics] Local Lawmakers Now Part of GOP Super-Majority. Sarasota and Manatee lawmakers just re-elected to the Florida Legislature will head to Tallahassee now as part of supermajorities. With the legislative delegations for both counties made up exclusively of Republican members, a product of both electoral successes and changes from redistricting, all contribute to massive GOP numbers in the Florida Legislature.
