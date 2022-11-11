ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announces retirement

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZfdM_0j6t9m3y00
Fire Chief Xavier Espino. | Photo courtesy of the city of Long Beach

After 36 years in the Long Beach Fire Department, Chief Xavier Espino announced his retirement Thursday. Espino joined the Long Beach Fire Department in 1986 and served as Fire Chief since 2018. His last day will be Dec. 30.

“Chief Espino spent his entire career to serving our community,” said City Manager Tom Modica in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for his leadership, professionalism and ability to motivate personnel even during the most challenging of circumstances. I wish him all the best during his well- deserved retirement and quality time with his family.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Espino embodies what it means to be a leader in public service.

“He has led our Fire Department with honor, integrity and a deep commitment to the safety of our residents,” Garcia said. “We wish him well as he journeys into retirement.”

Espino had a number of roles and duties with the Long Beach Fire Department over his nearly four-decade career. He was a firefighter/paramedic, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief.

He was instrumental promoting the department’s first female chief officer and preserving the history of the department.

As fire chief, he restored Fire Engine 17, dedicated the Long Beach Fire Department Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center, unveiled the new Police/Fire Memorial at the Long Beach Civic Center and revived the Long Beach Fire Department Meritorious Awards Ceremony after a 15-year hiatus.

He also helped the department launch the mobile stroke program, in partnership with UCLA. It was one of the first such programs on the West Coast, and he guided the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is a second-generation firefighter — his father was a retired captain for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“I have been blessed to serve as a firefighter for the Long Beach Fire Department for nearly 37 years; the past four years as the Fire Chief. It has been my honor to protect the residents who call Long Beach home, the workforce who keep Long Beach running, and the visitors who enjoy our beautiful City,” Espino said. “In this, our 125th Anniversary, we have proven our resilience. Though the past four years have been fraught with extremely trying issues, we have responded with dedication and resolve and find ourselves stronger for the struggle. I am personally indebted to the men and women of the Long Beach Fire Department for their selfless service and dedication to the mission.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis announces retirement

Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will retire at the end of the year, officials announced. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said Thursday. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles firefighter dies at home, no cause of death released

A Los Angeles firefighter has died at his home, authorities announced, but no further details have been released. “With heavy hearts, we announce that active-duty Firefighter III Kenneth Brink passed away off-duty in his home on November 9, 2022,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Parade again celebrates Veterans Day in San Fernando Valley

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade resumed Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the participants. The parade began at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Rise in homeless activity in Downtown Long Beach hurting businesses' bottom line

Employees at Modica's Deli in Downtown Long Beach have been serving hungry patrons for more than two decades. But owner Orsa Modica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that the rise in crime, homelessness, and illegal activity in the area are starting to severely impact business. Just recently, a half-naked man walked into her restaurant, frightening Modica, customers and staff. "He went behind my counter and that's where all of our sharp knives are. My chef had to go block that area just so we could protect the customers out here," Modica said. Joe Harding, who manages a nearby condominium complex, said the high dose...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy