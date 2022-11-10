ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans battle against CSUF In Home Opener

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sabrina Ma led the way for San Josè State (0-2, 0-0 Mountain West) with points on three three-pointers as Spartans fell to Cal State Fullerton (1-1, 0-0 Big West) 71-63 Sunday afternoon in their home opener. Guard Jada Holland followed up with 15 points...
Spartans Face California Baptist in WAC Championship Match

Match Information: San José State (10-5-3, 5-2-2 WAC) vs. California Baptist (10-6-3, 4-3-2 WAC) When Sunday, Nov. 13 | 1 p.m. Where CBU Soccer Stadium, Riverside, Calif. TV | Statistics ESPN+ (US) | WAC International (International) | Live Stats. Social Media. Twitter: @SanJoseStateMS. Instagram: @sjsumsoc. YouTube: San Jose State...
Spartans Shine in Day Two of CSUN Women's Tennis Fall Invitational

DAY TWO RESULTS (PDF) NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Irena Muradyan, Alba Pedrero Galindo, Jovana Babic and Rozalina Youseva each won a pair of matches to lead San José State at the second day of the Northridge Hidden Duals part of the Cal State Northridge Women's Tennis Fall Invitational at the Matador Tennis Complex in Northridge, Calif. on Saturday.
Spartans Improves to 2-0 With Win Over Bethesda

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Sage Tolbert III and Robert Vaihola recorded their first double-doubles in a Spartan uniform to help lead the San José State men's basketball team to a 90-68 win over Bethesda Saturday afternoon inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center. Vaihola came off the bench to lead...
Cordeiro Throws for Three Touchdowns in Spartans Loss to San Diego State

BOX SCORE (PDF) | BRENNAN POSTGAME | CORDEIRO POSTGAME | HARMON POSTGAME | HIGHLIGHTS. - Chevan Cordeiro threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown to lead San José State (6-3, 4-2 Mountain West) in a 43-27 loss to San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) on Saturday night.
Spartans Host Flames for Saturday Matinee

SAN JOSE, Calif.—After a successful opening-night win, the San José State men's basketball team continues at home on Saturday as the Spartans host Bethesda inside the Provident Credit Union Event Center for a 1 p.m. matinee contest. The Spartans won last season's meeting between the two teams, 118-43....
No. 15 SJSU Falls to No. 7 Pacific at Home

SAN JOSE, Calif.— Mark Kis led No. 15 San Jose State (10-15, 0-5) with four goals as SJSU fell to No. 7 Pacific (19-6, 4-1) 15-10 at home Friday afternoon. Bende Pardi, Erik Duesund, Maro Tiozzo, Gal Haimovich, Itay Nemet and Nikki Mathiesen also all scored agains Pacific. Goalkeeper...
