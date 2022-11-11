ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel Lighthouse has 'cast' where one leg was washed away by Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — The beaten and bruised Sanibel Lighthouse is slowly healing after Hurricane Ian leveled the park and knocked away one of the tower’s legs.

Workers installed a temporary support shaft where one of the lighthouse’s four legs once was. The storm surge and wind from Ian detached the bottom portion of one of the tower’s legs.

It’s part of the city’s plan to doctor the 102-foot-tall lighthouse back to health. Many see the lighthouse as a shining example of Southwest Florida’s strength, given the 138-year-old iron tower didn’t succumb to the storm.

“That’s so much of a connection to so many people of what this island is,” said Mayor Holly Smith.

Although it’s a National Historic Landmark, the Sanibel Lighthouse is still functional and operated by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Concerns about the famous lighthouse flooded the city within hours of Hurricane Ian making landfall just a few miles north.

“We had many emails during the night because right away those rumors started,” Mayor Smith said. “‘We heard the lighthouse is gone. We heard the lighthouse is gone.’”

It’s not gone and certainly not going anywhere anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the support shaft was installed to help the remaining three legs bear the brunt of the weight. It’s only a temporary solution until the once-missing leg can be replaced.

“They found the missing leg, it was about three feet under the sand. Now they are working on the fabrication of that leg for the permanent structure.”

Call it a cast, if you will. At least that’s what the mayor sees it as while she shared her perspective.

“A cast is a sign of healing and when I look at this, I’m just like, ‘Yeah,’” Mayor Smith said. “We’re going to bring Sanibel back to the pristine state that we remember.”

Gage: “Is the city committed to making sure our lighthouse still stands strong?”

Mayor Smith: “Oh, I think the city is committed. The community is committed.”

While the city is invested, there are still a lot of unknowns. Their focus right now is on cleaning up the island and resorting services to those still rebuilding.

The lighthouse is a priority, but there are others on the list that need to be tackled first.

In the meantime, the Sanibel Lighthouse remains off-limits. There’s a fence that surrounds the property, and police that patrol the park.

“When the time is right, we’re going to welcome you back. But the time is not now,” the mayor said.

