HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whiteflash Ideal Diamonds and Fine Jewelry has received their highest honor to date from the Better Business Bureau as part of the BBB’s 100 Year Centennial Celebration. The BBB recognized Whiteflash as one of a select group of companies who have been Winners of Distinction for more than 15 years in a row in the BBB’s annual Awards for Excellence competition.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO