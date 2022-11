It’s Saturday, November 12, 2022 … and a busy schedule…. Star Telephone’s Annual Meeting is scheduled for today at Bladen Community College, Dublin, NC … Begins at 10 a.m., and all member-owners are encouraged to attend … Entertainment, prizes galore and an update on the business of the co-op. Three board members will be elected … All members are encouraged to attend … TODAY…

DUBLIN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO