The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges

Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
The Associated Press

‘Not happy’: Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing...
ESPN

Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup

Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
The Independent

Serbia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Spearheaded in attack by one of the Premier League’s most in-form forwards in Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic, Serbia will fancy their chances of progressing from the group stage in Qatar this winter. The Serbs stunned Portugal in their qualifying group, with Mitrovic heading in a late winner to seal their passage to the World Cup, finishing impressively top of the group. While they did not qualify for Euro 2020, Serbia were at the last World Cup in Russia and came third in a group which included Brazil and Switzerland - two of their opponents...
Sporting News

USA World Cup 2022 roster: USMNT final squad and possible starting XI for Qatar

With the nightmare of the failed qualification to the 2018 World Cup officially put to bed, USMNT fans can look forward to the big dance once again. And now they know the 26 players who will take them there. U.S. national team manager Gregg Berhalter named his final roster on...
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino takes a swipe at former side PSG as he claims the club 'signed too many players who needed to be number one' before his sacking in the summer - and says there is 'no manual' on how to cope with the 'complex job'

Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his old club for having too many big name players - making his time in charge of the French side difficult. Pochettino, now without a club, was in charge of PSG for just a season-and-a-half as he struggled to make his mark on the side.

