World Cup Group F Preview: Belgium, Croatia Clear Favorites
Two of 2018’s most impressive sides are paired together with a Concacaf upstart and an African foe that changed coaches this past summer.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
gcaptain.com
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
‘Not happy’: Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup
LONDON (AP) — Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing...
ESPN
Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup
Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup predictions 2022: Winners, underdogs, top goal scorers, and Golden Ball contenders
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup upon us, plenty of people are wondering what will go down in Qatar over the next month. The Sporting News has attempted to answer some of the most pressing questions, with our football experts giving their predictions for the latest FIFA tournament. Our truly...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Ghana World Cup Preview: New Recruits Bolster Lowest-Ranked Team
The road to the World Cup has been anything but smooth, but the Black Stars could outperform expectations thanks to new reinforcements.
Serbia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Spearheaded in attack by one of the Premier League’s most in-form forwards in Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic, Serbia will fancy their chances of progressing from the group stage in Qatar this winter. The Serbs stunned Portugal in their qualifying group, with Mitrovic heading in a late winner to seal their passage to the World Cup, finishing impressively top of the group. While they did not qualify for Euro 2020, Serbia were at the last World Cup in Russia and came third in a group which included Brazil and Switzerland - two of their opponents...
Sporting News
USA World Cup 2022 roster: USMNT final squad and possible starting XI for Qatar
With the nightmare of the failed qualification to the 2018 World Cup officially put to bed, USMNT fans can look forward to the big dance once again. And now they know the 26 players who will take them there. U.S. national team manager Gregg Berhalter named his final roster on...
Canada World Cup Preview: Concacaf Conquerors Eye History
When Canada’s men were last in the World Cup 36 years ago, it went horribly wrong, but this new generation has the bright young stars to make some noise.
Qatar World Cup Preview: Host Nation Rides Experienced Core
There’s no surprise as to who will be shouldering the load for a team that’s been built to rise to the occasion.
Mauricio Pochettino takes a swipe at former side PSG as he claims the club 'signed too many players who needed to be number one' before his sacking in the summer - and says there is 'no manual' on how to cope with the 'complex job'
Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has slammed his old club for having too many big name players - making his time in charge of the French side difficult. Pochettino, now without a club, was in charge of PSG for just a season-and-a-half as he struggled to make his mark on the side.
