Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock’s first runoff in 2021 was a titanic nine-week clash to control the Senate that included three weeks of early in-person voting and lots of mail ballots. Warnock’s victory against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler - and Democrat Jon Ossoff’s tilt against Republican...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said. Authorities did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injuries, or how long it took to bring the episode to an end. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility, located in Adair County in south-central Kentucky, state police said in a news release. State police got the call for help at around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon,...
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A mother and daughter were fatally shot early Saturday in their home north of New Orleans, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in Hammond, news outlets reported. Deputies received a call about a shooting at a residence and when they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said. Investigators said Brandy Smith died at the scene, while her daughter died after being transported to an area hospital.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons (7.2 metric tons) of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming up with the department’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign for a cleanup event Tuesday morning. Participants will meet at the Torchbearer statue on the Knoxville campus where they will receive cleanup supplies and safety instruction. “The natural beauty throughout the state of Tennessee and our campus is incredible. It is something that our alumni, fans and students should, and do, take great pride in,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “It’s a priority for us to do our part in keeping our community clean.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency’s Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services. The award will provide continued education to forensic analysts through specialized training and improve the quality of state police Forensic Lab services, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
Accessory dwelling units are known by many names: in-law suites, guest houses, backyard cottages, or basement or garage conversions, among others. What all ADUs have in common is that they’re a separate living space typically added to a single-family residential lot, and they’re having a moment. Constructing an...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation’s most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained...
Comments / 0