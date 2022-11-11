ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

1-1-5

(one, one, five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History

Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

$8M in uncashed tax refunds go to Unclaimed Property Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office reports that $8 million dollars in uncashed tax refunds have gone to the Unclaimed Property Program. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program receives money from outstanding tax refunds, officials say. They added this year’s amount marks the largest-ever deposit of its kind. In total, the money includes 32,990 outstanding Louisiana tax refunds.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WGNO

Louisiana Treasury receives $8M in uncashed tax refunds

State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
WAFB.com

1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

Family members come together to give back to others for the holiday. Brian Kelly talks about close win over Arkansas (Full Interview) LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the game against Arkansas. 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge help fight the rise in youth violence. Emergency crews in...
GONZALES, LA
The Associated Press

Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said. Authorities did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injuries, or how long it took to bring the episode to an end. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility, located in Adair County in south-central Kentucky, state police said in a news release. State police got the call for help at around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Conspiracy, Carjacking, and Weapons Violations

Louisiana Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Conspiracy, Carjacking, and Weapons Violations. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 10, 2022, Tyrese Harris, age 19, resident of Orleans Parish, in Louisiana was charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Count 1 charges Harris with conspiracy to commit carjackings beginning August 19, 2021, through February 1, 2022, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 371. Count 2 charges Harris with a carjacking that occurred on August 19, 2021, in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1). Count 3 charges Harris with using a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(ii). In Count 4, Harris is charged with an attempted carjacking at the 700 block of Howard Avenue on January 18, 2022, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1). Finally, in Count 5, Harris is charged with a carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury that occurred on February 1, 2022, at the 3800 block of S. Carrollton Avenue in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy