LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
Pick 3
1-1-5
(one, one, five)
Pick 5
1-1-3-9-9
(one, one, three, nine, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
