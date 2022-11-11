Read full article on original website
Related
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China's national anthem
Revealed: secret courts that allow energy firms to sue for billions accused of ‘bias’ as governments exit
A secret court system that allows fossil fuel investors to sue governments for vast amounts of money has been accused of institutional bias, self-regulation issues and perceived conflicts of interest, as the drumbeat of EU countries leaving threatens to turn into a samba march. On Wednesday, the EU will be...
Comments / 0