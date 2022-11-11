Read full article on original website
Related
Your News Local
Miami County F.O.P. hosting tournament
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County F.O.P. Lodge 72 announces a Cornhole Tournament to be held Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The Tournament will be held indoors at the Peru Moose Lodge, located at 110 N. Broadway in Peru, IN. Start time is 3:00pm with an entry fee of $25 dollars per team. Bring your own bags if you’d like, double elimination, and guaranteed 1st place pay out. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and they will be raffling off a set of brand new cornhole boards.
Your News Local
Dale L. Hewitt
Dale L. Hewitt, age 95, of Marion, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Marion General Hospital. Dale was born on February 21, 1927 in Marion, Indiana, the son of the late Arthur and Velma Hewitt. He married Grace Marie Wlodarczak in 1947, and she preceded him in death in May 2001.
Your News Local
Linda Sue Holbrook
Linda Sue Holbrook, 72, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:26 am, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on December 19, 1949, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to Richard and Nancy M. (Sluss) Pelphrey. Linda married Cledies Holbrook in Wabash on June...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
Your News Local
Christmas-themed container garden workshop Nov. 20 at Salamonie Lake
ANDREWS, IN- Gift yourself or a loved one a Christmas-themed container garden. This workshop begins at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 20, at Salamonie Lake’s interpretive / nature center and is expected to last one and one-half hours. Workshop participants will design a Christmas-themed miniature container garden from materials and plants...
Fox 59
Taylor Elementary School to host Thanksgiving dinner
Times are tough for a lot of Hoosiers. For many, a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings is a luxury they simply can’t afford. That’s why hungry neighbors in Kokomo are being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner at Taylor Elementary. It’s a huge community effort spearheaded by the school’s principal, Matt Nuttall. He joined Angela via video call to share more. For more information about the event, click here.
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
Your News Local
Susan Marie Barr
Susan (Susie/Sushi) Marie Barr, 64, Marion, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Marion. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday, April 17, 1958, to Alvin and Mary (Coffey) Combs. Susie attended Taylor High School. However, she earned Honorary Degrees in grit, determination, common sense, humor, and a...
Your News Local
Sharon E. Faulkner
Sharon E. Faulkner, age 80, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in her home. Sharon was born on August 3, 1942. She married Bill Faulkner and he preceded her in death on November 25, 2001. Sharon worked in the Human Resources department at J.C. Penney for 30...
Your News Local
Carol A. Bone
Carol A. (Oldfield) Bone, 79, Marion, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her residence. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, on July 27, 1943, to Percy and Lucille (Rice) Oldfield. On March 25, 1962, she married the love of her life, John R. Bone. She graduated from...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
Your News Local
Clinton Leroy Wasson, Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson, Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson. Clinton was a 1947 graduate of Franklin High School in...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
WANE-TV
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — How would you describe a best friend? Someone who’s loyal? Someone who’s always there? Maybe, someone who changed your life. For Hoosier veteran Adam Leedy, his dog Mona has done all those things. “Mona’s been my best friend since I came back,” said Leedy. “I’ve never had a more loyal friend […]
WLFI.com
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
pendletontimespost.com
Christmas in Pendleton set for Saturday
PENDLETON — Christmas in Pendleton celebation will jumpstart the holiday season in town on Saturday, with many fan-favorite events from years past, including a parade and snowball toss, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. “I feel like it’s all coming along well,” organizer Niki Brown said last week....
Comments / 0