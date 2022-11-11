MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County F.O.P. Lodge 72 announces a Cornhole Tournament to be held Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The Tournament will be held indoors at the Peru Moose Lodge, located at 110 N. Broadway in Peru, IN. Start time is 3:00pm with an entry fee of $25 dollars per team. Bring your own bags if you’d like, double elimination, and guaranteed 1st place pay out. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and they will be raffling off a set of brand new cornhole boards.

PERU, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO