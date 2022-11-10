Read full article on original website
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'
Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89. In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.
Aaron Carter's Siblings Nick and Angel Raise Donations for Mental Health in His Honor
Aaron Carter's siblings are honoring his memory by raising money in support of mental health. Following the untimely death of the singer on Nov. 5, Nick Carter and Angel Carter have announced a donation page in his name for the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Chidlren's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Share What's Good About Playing Bad in Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph head to the dark side in Disenchanted -- and they couldn't have had a better time!. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, Adams reprises her role as Giselle, a fairy-tale princess who comes to the real world and falls in love with a straight-laced, cynical divorce attorney.
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Approach to Raising Zaya and Kaavia (Exclusive)
Elegance Bratton's The Inspection follows his own heart-wrenching true story of a young man who, spurned by his home, decides to join the Marines and do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union beautifully tackle the tumultuous relationship between the onscreen mother-son duo, Ellis and Inez French, respectively.
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)
One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
Joni Mitchell Announces New Album in Rare Interview With Elton John
Joni Mitchell has a new album in the works, and she made that revelation to none other than Sir Elton John!. During a rare interview on Elton's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, the "Cactus Tree" singer revealed during Saturday's episode that she's releasing a new album following her surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island this past July, marking her first full live performance since 2002.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Third With Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon's family just got even bigger. The Masked Singer host welcomed baby No. 11 on Friday and his third child with Abby De La Rosa. Together, the two previously welcomed 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Back in June, the new mom of three announced she was expecting again, less than a year after giving birth to their twins.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody, Robyn and Meri Walk Out After Explosive Fight With Christine
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives marked the explosive ending to the tense discussion at Christine Brown's house after Kody's ex shared with her former sister wives that she had sold her house and was moving to Utah within the week. The family continued to hash out exactly what went wrong...
