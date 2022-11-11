ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kenny Golladay lacks answers as disastrous season continues

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay returned from a knee injury on Sunday and was expected to play a “significant role” against the Houston Texans. Golladay took just 26 offensive snaps and was benched in the second half after failing to secure either of his first two targets. One hit him right between the numbers and fell to the ground, while the other appeared to be slightly out of reach.

