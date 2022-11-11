Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
FOX Reno
Reward offered in search for armed carjacking suspects in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Reno recently. Police said two people were sitting in their car on the 3000 block of South...
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
2news.com
One Person in Custody after SWAT, Police Presence near Harvard Drive in Carson City
(Nov. 10, 2022) Carson City deputies have taken a person into custody as part of an ongoing investigation that started Thursday. It's not clear yet what the investigation may be surrounding. According to the Carson City Sheriff, Ken Furlong, police and SWAT teams were on scene near the 3300 block...
2news.com
$1,500 Reward Offered For Information On Hit And Run Crash On Stead Boulevard
Police say the victim that was hit suffered life-threatening injuries. The vehicle versus pedestrian crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
KCRA.com
Placer County sheriff's deputy arrested for being under the influence while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, authorities said. Top stories for Saturday, Nov. 12 in the video player above. Deputy Allahno Hughes was suspected to be under the influence when...
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
2news.com
Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud
(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
FOX Reno
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
FOX Reno
Chain controls in effect on Mount Rose Highway
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A chance of snow showers on Saturday brought chain requirements to Mount Rose Highway. NWS Reno reports that light snow fell in the northern Sierra and northeast California Saturday morning. Chains are required in the following places on Mount Rose Highway...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
Record-Courier
Man in custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare
A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28. Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
