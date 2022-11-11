ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

2news.com

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

KOLO TV Reno

Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
RENO, NV
2news.com

KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud

(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Hot tubs destroyed in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
RENO, NV
goldcountrymedia.com

Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison

Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX Reno

Chain controls in effect on Mount Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A chance of snow showers on Saturday brought chain requirements to Mount Rose Highway. NWS Reno reports that light snow fell in the northern Sierra and northeast California Saturday morning. Chains are required in the following places on Mount Rose Highway...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

