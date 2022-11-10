ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tiremeetsroad.com

Where’s that famous parking lot rock in Antelope, California that drivers keep hitting?

Decorated for the holidays, this is where you’ll find this car panel destroying friend of the neighborhood. Browsing one of the many car-themed Facebook groups I’m subbed to, and I came across a post about a rock in Antelope, California that was not only outfitted to look like a pumpkin for Halloween, the surrounding garden around it was decorated, too!
ANTELOPE, CA
Boomer Magazine

‘Forest Fires’: An Excerpt

Noticing an increase in the number, severity, and consequences of forest fires, author Wesley Shennan researched the issue and was sobered by what he discovered. Abridged excerpt from: Indigenous Reconciliation and Environmental Resilience, used with permission. Why aren’t we more alarmed?. I live in the Okanagan Valley in Canada,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy