“Smoked my head off the road” – Justin Gaethje reveals the ACCIDENT he suffered prior to his UFC 274 title loss against Charles Oliveira

Joanna Jędrzejczyk explains her reason for retirement and if she would consider a comeback. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will go down as one of the best female fighters in UFC history. She decided to leave the sport earlier this year and has been keeping busy in her retirement. She showed up during the UFC 281 fight week to speak to the media about what she has been up to and about her legendary career. While there she expressed her gratitude for the UFC and shared why there could be a slim chance of her wanting another fight.

2 DAYS AGO