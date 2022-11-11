“Smoked my head off the road” – Justin Gaethje reveals the ACCIDENT he suffered prior to his UFC 274 title loss against Charles Oliveira

Read full article on original website
Anthony Johnson: Former UFC title challenger dies aged 38 after battling illness
Former UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 38 following a battle with illness.The American competed in the UFC between 2007 and 2012, then again from 2014 until 2017.Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble”, challenged for the light heavyweight title in 2015 and 2017, losing to Daniel Cormier by submission on both occasions.After leaving the UFC for the second time, Johnson fought once more, competing in Bellator in May 2021 and winning via second-round knockout.Johnson, who is regarded as one of the hardest punchers in mixed martial arts history, fought a number of world champions during his career,...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
UFC 281: Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning TKO upset
NEW YORK — Israel Adesanya was knocked out in his second kickboxing fight by Alex Pereira despite controlling most of the bout until the finish. On Saturday in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, history repeated itself. Adesanya was controlling the fight, hurt Pereira twice and seemingly on the way to a decision victory.
UFC 281 results: Dustin Poirier caps off instant classic against Michael Chandler with third round submission
NEW YORK – The feature bout of UFC 281 between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler promised to be one of the best fights of the event, and it certainly met, and perhaps even exceeded expectations. The sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden was louder than ever for this one,...
Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier's foul play accusations at UFC 281: 'I ain't a cheater'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler has issued his response to Dustin Poirier’s accusations after UFC 281. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) denied malice or intentional foul play on his part during his thrilling war against Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), which was the Fight of the Night winner.
UFC 281 breakdown: Can the favored Zhang Weili recapture the title from Carla Esparza?
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the co-main event for UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+. Carla...
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight
Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Video: Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis separated outside UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK – The anthology of Nate Diaz crowd fights built one clip greater Saturday outside Madison Square Garden. Following the conclusion of UFC 281, Diaz was caught on video as he was separated from Conor McGregor ally and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis and others as Paradigm Sports founder Audie Attar attempted to quell the situation.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
Ryan Spann reveals fight week illness ahead of 'bittersweet' knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281
NEW YORK – The UFC light heavyweight division has a new contender ready to knock on the No. 1 contender’s door. Ryan Spann impressed on the prelims of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden by knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the first round. It was a brutal finish that will shine on Spann’s highlight reel, but the moment was tainted by a weight miss by less than a pound, and other issues going on at home.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
Joanna Jędrzejczyk Explains Why She Would Want A ‘Last Dance’ In The UFC
Joanna Jędrzejczyk explains her reason for retirement and if she would consider a comeback. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk will go down as one of the best female fighters in UFC history. She decided to leave the sport earlier this year and has been keeping busy in her retirement. She showed up during the UFC 281 fight week to speak to the media about what she has been up to and about her legendary career. While there she expressed her gratitude for the UFC and shared why there could be a slim chance of her wanting another fight.
UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang. Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
