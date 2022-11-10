ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens select star RB in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGf4C_0j6sskEP00

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their 2022 rookie class contribute at a high level on the field so far during the course of the year so far. They’ve seen most of their 11-player 2022 draft class make an impact, with some of them looking like they could be stars for the long haul.

Baltimore is currently on their bye week, standing with a 6-3 record. While the next NFL draft is still a long time away, in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports, Josh Edwards has the Ravens taking a star running back with their selection. Baltimore picks at No. 28 in the mock draft, selecting University of Texas star running back Bijan Robinson.

“Eleven running backs have taken snaps for Baltimore over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season and has already missed five games as part of the current season. The Ravens lean on the run game, so having a three-phase player like Robinson elevates their potential immensely.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins RB calls out Tua Tagovailoa haters

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been putting on a show through the first 10 games of the 2022 season. In his most recent appearance, against the Cleveland Browns, he completed 78.1% of his attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. This caused former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields, QB-slash-magician, ran for a ridiculous TD after 3 Lions defenders somehow failed to tackle him

At the moment, Justin Fields might be the NFL’s hottest quarterback. He’s run rampant through Bill Belichick’s Patriots defense in a primetime game, made Micah Parsons and the Cowboys look silly, and even had Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel begging him to stop gashing his team on the run so much. With this sort of consistent performance, it sure looks like the Bears have their first-ever star/franchise quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers highlights: Jimmy Garoppolo keeps it himself for TD vs. Chargers

It took nearly the entire first half, but the 49ers finally got in the end zone just after the two-minute warning Sunday night. After their first two goal-to-go plays fell short, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo kept it himself on a QB sneak for a touchdown that made it a 13-10 game with 1:57 to go in the second quarter. The rushing TD was Garoppolo’s second of the year and seventh of his career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in 25-20 defeat vs. Colts

Somehow, the Raiders keep finding new ways to lose in 2022, with every defeat more unbelievable than their last. Las Vegas lost in humiliating fashion for the third time in a row on Sunday, as they fell to a Colts team that fired their coach just last week. Indianapolis named former Colts lineman and TV analyst Jeff Saturday as a replacement, but the Raiders couldn’t take advantage of his inexperience and lost, 25-20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy