News Channel Nebraska
Huskers fall at No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two seasons at Barton County...
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
News Channel Nebraska
Maud Brinkman
Maud E. Brinkman, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Sterling, died Friday evening, November 11, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on March 14, 1926 at Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1944. On July 25, 1948 she married Wilmer G. Brinkman at the United Methodist Church in Tecumseh. They lived and farmed near Sterling and she filled all aspects of being a good farm wife. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling, was very active in the church’s women’s organizations, and helped teach Jr. Lutherans. Maud was a member and past-president of the Johnson County Rural Youth and later was a member of the Fairview Homemaker Extension Club. When her sons were in school, she was involved with the Sterling Band Mothers. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and wintering in Texas, but her greatest joy was cooking family dinners and having everybody around one table and under one roof.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilson "Bill" Sigerson
Wilson “Bill” Sigerson, age 99 of Nebraska City died November 10, 2022 at the Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Bill was born August 20, 1923 in Loup City to Wilson and Myrl (Bartlett) Sigerson, Sr. The family included four brothers, James, Venith, Jack, Bart and one sister, Sharon Rose who was killed in an accident at age 2. Wilson graduated from Yutan High School at age 16. He then joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (C.C.C.) after his 17th birthday. At age 19 he entered the military and served during World War II until 1946. He then entered Peru College in the fall of 1946 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949. He then earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Nebraska in 1950. He worked for Woodmen Insurance Company in Lincoln until 1962. Bill and his family then moved back to Nebraska City, where he was a teacher at both country school, and then at Nebraska City Junior High for several years. He retired from farming in 1993 at age 70 and moved to Nebraska City. He was married to Ruth Ann Mitzner in May of 1947. They had been married 68 years when Ruth passed away August 13, 2016. Bill was a long-time member of Bethel United Church of Christ where he served as President of the Church Council, member of the Spiritual Council, Sunday School teacher and Superintendent of the Sunday School. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks, Eagles, American Legion and the V.F.W. Survivors include his children, Mary Garland and her husband Jeff of Lee’s Summit, MO, Daniel Sigerson of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Jonathan Garland of Lee’s Summit, MO; Bethany Cross and husband Tyler of Belton MO, McKensie Sigerson of Omaha, and Kurtis Sigerson of Nebraska City; great grandchildren, Sabella, Jaxton and Everley Cross of Belton, MO; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife and grandson, Aaron Garland.
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln residents honor veterans during walk of recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition. It’s about a three-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden. Participants said its a simple way to remind people of the men and women who fought for our country.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
News Channel Nebraska
FCSO reports warrant arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports warrant arrests over the weekend. A sheriff’s office press release says Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Mo., was arrested on multiple warrants out of Kansas. Deputies made contact with Craft after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Hamburg.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: 'No indication' shooting that killed one and injured seven was random
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha resulted in seven people injured and one dead early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 33rd St. and Ames Ave. around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. Officers said they found two victims at the scene...
News Channel Nebraska
LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full battling a two-alarm house fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m., east of 40th & A Streets. Crist says that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so.
News Channel Nebraska
Middle school hosts veterans breakfast
NEBRASKA CITY – Veterans Day activities started in Nebraska City at sunrise with the veterans breakfast hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School. Students: “It’s an appreciation for all the veterans that have served.”. Due to staffing shortages, the school district canceled classes today, but Middle School...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD officer criminally cited, will face internal affairs review next week
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha Police officer has been criminally cited for an incident earlier this week. According to OPD, after the department consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, Officer William Klees was cited for criminal mischief. Klees will be interviewed by the department's internal affairs unit on Monday.
