ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New security measures being put in place on Capitol Loop at State Capitol, partially limiting vehicular traffic

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Western KY dies at 85; enjoyed political arena but rocked by scandal

Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. of Mayfield, who served in Congress from 1975 to 1993, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1979 and encountered several scandals, died Saturday night at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was 85. Hubbard, an attorney, “thoroughly enjoyed the political arena and in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol

The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting

Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in

Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Be Prepared! Valuable Safety Travel Tips for Winter Driving in Kentucky

It's never too early to prepare for winter weather. When there's snow or ice, we know that we can count on crews to work around the clock to clear roads for our safety. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering some valuable tips to help us prepare for inclement weather. Find out what you need to know to ensure a safe trip.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky League of Cities presents ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award to Rep. Kim Moser

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Representative Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. Rep. Moser sponsored House Bill 565 in the 2022 Regular Session and played an instrumental role in the passage of House Bill 777. Both measures are focused on improving the health and safety of Kentucky communities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects 

Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Amye Bensenhaver: Shepherd’s victory in Franklin Circuit Court race a win for open government in KY

Judge Phillip Shepherd’s victory secures the future of open government in Franklin Circuit Court for the next eight years. The Kentucky Open Government Coalition watched the nonpartisan judicial race with great interest, knowing that a substantial number of open records cases begin in the Franklin Circuit Court and that Shepherd’s track record on open government disputes is a strong one.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Three NKY wineries win ’22 Commissioner’s Cup Awards: Brianza Gardens & Winery, Gunpower Creek Vineyards, Rose Hill Farm

Three Northern Kentucky wineries, all within a 40-mile radius of each other, won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington. • Brianza Gardens & Winery near Crittenden took...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy