New security measures being put in place on Capitol Loop at State Capitol, partially limiting vehicular traffic

Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard of Western KY dies at 85; enjoyed political arena but rocked by scandal
Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. of Mayfield, who served in Congress from 1975 to 1993, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1979 and encountered several scandals, died Saturday night at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah. He was 85. Hubbard, an attorney, “thoroughly enjoyed the political arena and in...
Bronze statue of Nettie Depp, first elected female public official in Kentucky, dedicated at state Capitol
The first statue of a woman to grace the state Capitol was unveiled this week at a ceremony honoring Nettie Depp, the first elected female public official in Kentucky. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school superintendent in Barren County, years before women were given the right to vote,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during the ceremony. “She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse.”
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting
Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in
Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
Abortion: Will access be restored after victory at the polls? Supreme Court to hear first case on Tuesday
Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, was pleased this week when Kentucky voters defeated a proposed change to the state Constitution that would have declared there was no right to abortion. “This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make...
Be Prepared! Valuable Safety Travel Tips for Winter Driving in Kentucky
It's never too early to prepare for winter weather. When there's snow or ice, we know that we can count on crews to work around the clock to clear roads for our safety. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering some valuable tips to help us prepare for inclement weather. Find out what you need to know to ensure a safe trip.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion amendment fails
Kentucky Republicans bolstered their control of the state Legislature, but voters rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
Kentucky League of Cities presents ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award to Rep. Kim Moser
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Representative Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. Rep. Moser sponsored House Bill 565 in the 2022 Regular Session and played an instrumental role in the passage of House Bill 777. Both measures are focused on improving the health and safety of Kentucky communities.
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
Amye Bensenhaver: Shepherd’s victory in Franklin Circuit Court race a win for open government in KY
Judge Phillip Shepherd’s victory secures the future of open government in Franklin Circuit Court for the next eight years. The Kentucky Open Government Coalition watched the nonpartisan judicial race with great interest, knowing that a substantial number of open records cases begin in the Franklin Circuit Court and that Shepherd’s track record on open government disputes is a strong one.
Duke Energy sends 200 to Florida for storm aid; KYTC’s Gray issues order to speed emergency crews
With tropical storm Nicole expected to affect Florida and other southeastern states later this week, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has issued an official order to help speed emergency crews and supplies to states in its path. Duke Energy sent approximately 200 employees and contractors to Florida on Tuesday to...
Bill Straub: Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose — but big loser Tuesday was definitely Donald Trump
WASHINGTON – The late Al Smith, my old mentor, and a renowned raconteur used to tell a story about Frank Albert Stubblefield’s upstart campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Kentucky’s First Congressional District in 1958. On primary election night, Stubblefield called the political boss of...
Three NKY wineries win ’22 Commissioner’s Cup Awards: Brianza Gardens & Winery, Gunpower Creek Vineyards, Rose Hill Farm
Three Northern Kentucky wineries, all within a 40-mile radius of each other, won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington. • Brianza Gardens & Winery near Crittenden took...
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
