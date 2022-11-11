ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky

The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
School districts across Kentucky closed because of flu; everyone over six months should get flu shot

At least 24 school districts in Kentucky are closed or are using non-traditional instruction (NTI) days due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association’s Twitter feed. Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said, “I know (schools) are struggling with higher-than-normal absentee rates among students, educators and staff due...
How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires

The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KY Collaborative for Families and Schools, including Learning Grove, kicks off week of family engagement

The Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week Nov. 14- 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in school and family partnerships. The collaborative includes NKY’s Learning Grove. The week will kick off with...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
