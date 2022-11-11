Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
whopam.com
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky
The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
wdrb.com
Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
wnky.com
‘Tripledemic’ looming, health officials urge public to get flu shot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you might want to think about doing so. “This is coming now, this is real, it’s bad. So it’s something we need to act on sooner rather than later,” said Norton Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Daniel Blatt.
Here is what Kentuckians should know about the Amoxicillin shortage
Your normal go-to prescriptions for these illnesses are in short supply, according to the Federal Drug Administration.
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
School districts across Kentucky closed because of flu; everyone over six months should get flu shot
At least 24 school districts in Kentucky are closed or are using non-traditional instruction (NTI) days due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association’s Twitter feed. Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said, “I know (schools) are struggling with higher-than-normal absentee rates among students, educators and staff due...
WLWT 5
Be careful: With 50+ active fires across Kentucky, governor warns against outdoor burning
It's no secret that Kentucky has been abnormally dry lately. Nearly the entire state is facing drought conditions, and for a giant chunk of Kentucky, it's severe. (See the map here) That drought has led to some dangerous conditions for wildfires. When Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Thursday, he said there...
Dr. Patty Swiney: Family physicians keep a eye on all aspects of our health
We put in a lot of work to maintain our homes, cars and gadgets throughout the year, including regular maintenance and services checks. But how can we do the same for our most important asset: our health?. That’s where Kentucky’s family physicians come in. Family physicians, like myself, develop strong,...
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires
The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KY Collaborative for Families and Schools, including Learning Grove, kicks off week of family engagement
The Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week Nov. 14- 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in school and family partnerships. The collaborative includes NKY’s Learning Grove. The week will kick off with...
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
Andrew McNeill: With midterm elections behind us, 2023 legislative agenda moves into the spotlight
Kentucky’s mildly suspenseful midterm election season went late into the night before some final results were known but didn’t deliver any huge surprises. In his effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Charles Booker’s promise to “shock the world” barely registered as an electoral tremor.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
